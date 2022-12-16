EFCC: We’ve recovered over N30bn from suspended Accountant-General

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed that it has recovered over N30 billion from the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed. Chairman of the antigraft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the disclosure at the weekly ministerial briefing anchored by the Presidential Media Team yesterday.

Bawa, who used the platform to elaborate on the operations and the achievements of the anticorruption agency so far under his watch, said Ahmed was being prosecuted over alleged N109 billion frauds.

In his highlights of achievements of the antigraft body from January to December, Bawa gave other recoveries as N134,33,759,574. 25; $121,769,076.30; £21,020.00; £156,925.00; ¥21,350.00; CFA300,000.00, among others.

He also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the period, affirming that the administration was serious about its anti-corruption programme. The EFCC boss announced that the recent nationwide auction of forfeited vehicles by the Commission would be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to capable buyers.

Bawa assured that by the time the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCMUL) becomes fully operational, it would be difficult for money launderers in the country.

