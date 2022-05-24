EFCC: Why we are at Okorocha’s home

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why its operatives laid siege to the Abuja residence of former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

The EFCC in a statement as saying the move followed the refusal of Okorocha to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

Recall that operatives of the EFCC on Tuesday morning arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of the former governor to effect his arrest.

EFCC had on January 24, 2022, filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9 billion against Okorocha.

The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

