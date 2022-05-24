News

EFCC: Why we are at Okorocha’s home

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why its operatives laid siege to the Abuja residence of former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

The EFCC in a statement as saying the move followed the refusal of Okorocha to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

Recall that operatives of the EFCC on Tuesday morning arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of the former governor to effect his arrest.

EFCC had on January 24, 2022, filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9 billion against Okorocha.

The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo to stakeholders: Investment in children’ll guarantee security

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the best way to guarantee security and prosperity in the country was to invest in the children. Osinbajo said this yesterday at the stakeholders summit of the At-Risk Children Programme, ARC-P at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, […]
News

FG to ban single hull vessels from Nigerian waters in December

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

In line with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Nigeria has given December 2020 as the deadline to ban vessels with single hull from operating on Nigerian waters. According to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the country remains steadfast in its decision to stop the use of single-hull tankers by December 31. The […]
News

Liam, Sachwell & Galahad (LSG); Redefining Financial Services With Products Offerings.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the acquisition in 2010 of IB INVESTMENTS INC. and prior to opening up to public investors in 2013, LSG functioned as a Hedgefund since its inception in 2005. After opening up to public investors in 2013, LSG began offering clients access to socially responsible investment funds. “Since March 2013 we have focused on product offerings to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica