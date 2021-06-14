Metro & Crime

EFCC witch-hunting me – General cries to AGF, Malami

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

Director of Finance and Administration in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Brig. Gen. Jafaru Mohammed, has described his ongoing trial for alleged conspiracy, stealing and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a witch-haunt.

 

He also claimed that it was a vendetta by the EFCC’s investigating team leader, CSP Sanusi Allyu Mohammed. Jafaru, who works directly with National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), in a petition against Sanusi dated 6th May, 2021, addressed to the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, requested AGF to dispassionately cause a review of the investigation case against him by a different team under AGF office.

 

Entitled: “Petition against CSP Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed and his team at the EFCC,”

 

Jafaru chronicled his travail, witchhaunt in the hands of Sanusi in days of the sacked EFFC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, a development he said didn’t only caused him his promotion in the Army, but also subjected his immediate family to harassment. He said: “In 2020, it was  brought to my attention that the then Acting Chairman of the EFCC, CP Ibrahim Magu, had initiated an investigation against me for an alleged case of conspiracy, stealing and money laundering. I enclosed herewith, my response to the EFCC report on the said allegations dated 18 June 2020. I understand there were other reports, which have not been made available to me for up to this day to enable me to respond adequately.”

 

“Following an invitation, I voluntarily presented myself for an interview before the EFCC, fortified in my belief in the constitutional presumption of innocence and the right to fair hearing.

 

Contrary to my expectations, and full cooperation with the operatives of the EFCC, it became clear to me that I am a subject of witch-hunting, personal vendetta, and a pawn in a complex web of power game orchestrated by the former acting Chairman of the EFCC, CP Ibrahim Magu, through his allies, particularly CSP Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed of the Kano Command of the EFCC….”

 

Jafaru enjoined Malami to, in the interest of national security and the sensitive nature of his work and the functions of the ONSA, urge EFCC to desist from unauthorised release of information to the media and to prevail on EFCC “to show a single shred of evidence to the source of the funds upon which a case of fraud is being built against me

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Apapa Traffic: Presidential Task Force has delivered on its mandate, says Presidency

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Federal Government has said that the work of the Presidential Task Team on Restoration of law and order in Apapa ended last month when the team submitted its report to the Presidency and returned responsibility of traffic management back to the Lagos State government. With the report of the the report submitted by the […]
Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests three for gangraping 12-year-old girl

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Lafia

Cheke Emmanuel Lafia   Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday paraded three persons in Nasarawa State for allegedly gang-raping a 12-yearold girl, Aisha. The NSCDC also paraded eight suspects apprehended at Aridi and Ajede along Barkin Abdullahi (BAD) for allegedly vandalising rail facilities.   Parading the suspects at the state NSCDC Headquarters in […]
Metro & Crime

11 die in Ebonyi auto crash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Eleven people were yesterday burnt to death in a motor accident at Ayaragu on Afikpo-Okigwe Expressway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The accident involved an 18-seater bus with registration number MUS 938 XA, belonging to the Abia Line Network Company Limited.   The bus was conveying 14 passengers from Umuahia, Abia State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica