EFCC witch-hunting me – General cries to AGF, Malami

Director of Finance and Administration in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Brig. Gen. Jafaru Mohammed, has described his ongoing trial for alleged conspiracy, stealing and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a witch-haunt.

He also claimed that it was a vendetta by the EFCC’s investigating team leader, CSP Sanusi Allyu Mohammed. Jafaru, who works directly with National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), in a petition against Sanusi dated 6th May, 2021, addressed to the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, requested AGF to dispassionately cause a review of the investigation case against him by a different team under AGF office.

Entitled: “Petition against CSP Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed and his team at the EFCC,”

Jafaru chronicled his travail, witchhaunt in the hands of Sanusi in days of the sacked EFFC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, a development he said didn’t only caused him his promotion in the Army, but also subjected his immediate family to harassment. He said: “In 2020, it was brought to my attention that the then Acting Chairman of the EFCC, CP Ibrahim Magu, had initiated an investigation against me for an alleged case of conspiracy, stealing and money laundering. I enclosed herewith, my response to the EFCC report on the said allegations dated 18 June 2020. I understand there were other reports, which have not been made available to me for up to this day to enable me to respond adequately.”

“Following an invitation, I voluntarily presented myself for an interview before the EFCC, fortified in my belief in the constitutional presumption of innocence and the right to fair hearing.

Contrary to my expectations, and full cooperation with the operatives of the EFCC, it became clear to me that I am a subject of witch-hunting, personal vendetta, and a pawn in a complex web of power game orchestrated by the former acting Chairman of the EFCC, CP Ibrahim Magu, through his allies, particularly CSP Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed of the Kano Command of the EFCC….”

Jafaru enjoined Malami to, in the interest of national security and the sensitive nature of his work and the functions of the ONSA, urge EFCC to desist from unauthorised release of information to the media and to prevail on EFCC “to show a single shred of evidence to the source of the funds upon which a case of fraud is being built against me

Like this: Like Loading...