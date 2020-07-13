Efekoha: I ensured cutting edge skills at CIIN

T

he outgoing President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Eddie Efekoha, has said he is satisfied with achievements he recorded in the last two years at the helms of affairs of the institute.

Efekoha, who stated this in an interview, thanked God and the Governing Council of CIIN for the confidence reposed in him, adding that, though it came with enormous responsibilities as he initially planned for only one year tenure.

“I only planned for one year tenure but as fate will have it and also as necessitated by the turn of events, I reluctantly accepted to serve for the second year,” he said.

Foremost on the agenda, he stressed, was ensuring that professional members of the institute acquired cutting edge skills that match up with global standards and enables them to compete favourable with their counterparts in other sectors.

“During my tenure, there was growth and development in the intellectual capacity of members and also the infrastructure of the CIIN, by extension, the College of Insurance and Financial Management which is its training arm,” he said.

While the relationship between the institute and the CII UK was strengthened, some of the fruits therefrom were revision of syllabus and the domestication of CII textbooks, which were launched in June 2020.

He added that the institute’s mentorship programme was actualised with the organisation of an inaugural bootcamp where industry leaders shared experiences with young professionals with the aim of inspiring them to strive for greater achievements.

“Furthermore, the college has become the focal point for human capital development for insurance industry in Nigeria. This is evidenced by the partnership between the College and National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) which resulted in the first ever Insurance Directors Conference and recently in the Actuarial Development Programme. Hence, the institute, more than ever before, effectively delivered on its statutory duties during my tenure.

“This is not forgetting the tremendous infrastructural development at the College. The College campus now has a standard tennis court, well-furnished accommodation both for students, staff and visitors,” he noted.

Disclosing that CIIN had recently commenced the construction of a world class auditorium, a N300 million project kicked off with a sod turning ceremony in November 2019 for which an initial seed fund of N100 million was immediately provided, he added that during his tenure, there was the active advocacy for the adoption and implementation of compulsory insurance at various levels of Government and which took institute to various states within the country.

“In summary, I feel so fulfilled as I end my tenure, having executed all I set out to achieve and much more when I came into office as the president of our great institute,” he noted.

Similarly, the institute, under the leadership of Efekoha, donated two complete sets of CIIN course books to seven institutions of higher learning namely: University of Lagos, University of Uyo, Enugu State University of Technology, Ekiti State University, Niger Delta University, Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic and College of Insurance and Financial Management.

In total, 462 course-books were presented to these institutions.

In the same vein, the CIIN Insurance Textbook for Senior Secondary School Students was also donated to secondary schools in Delta State in line with the Institute’s initiative geared towards promoting insurance as a career choice for secondary school leavers.

Like this: Like Loading...