Efekoha: Insurance industry must recapitalise to survive

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, Mr Eddie Efekoha, has said that insurance industry recapitalisation is very paramount at the moment to enable operators remain in business.

Efekoha, who stated this while playing host to the executives of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), who solicited funds to complete the institute’s building project, said though he was ready to support the project, the industry was currently experiencing paucity of funds due to the exigencies of recapitalisation.

He, however, promised that his company would support the project to ensure the dream of having a befitting edifice for CIIN is realised.

The CIIN building project, which has long since been abandoned because of funding issues, is located in Victoria Island, Lagos and is estimated to gulp N2 billion to complete it.

According to Efekoha, “we are all aware that the industry is undergoing recapitalisation at a critical time that there is paucity of funds in the industry. Claims are piling up, and businesses are not forthcoming in insurance because they too are going through tough times, hence, could not insure and in all these, companies must recapitalise to survive, hence, our survival is paramount.

So, we will look into it, after surviving. We can’t be too specific on the amount, but we will support the initiative.”

He appealed to other companies to support the CIIN building project to ensure that the education arm of the insurance industry has a good building it can call its own and generate revenue from it.

Responding, the President, CIIN, Sir Muftau Oyegunle, commended the Managing Director, saying his administration had to revisit the building project, which started 33 years ago, believing its a legacy of the insurance industry and must be supported by stakeholders in the industry.

He said though the institute had in recent past tasked its individual members to raise some funds to restart the project, the initiative yielded about N200 million, which is still far off the budget.

From the proceed of the fund raised, he said, the institute paid off debt owed some contractors, did integrity test on the building and redesigned the structure to make it modern, stating that, if all these were not done, it would be difficult to start anything on the project.

Like this: Like Loading...