Efekoha tasks investors on business continuity plan

Sunday Ojeme

…says COVID-19, #EndSARS crises eye opener

RULES

Every business, like insurance, has its own rules, so the rules must be adhered to

The Managing Director, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, has called on insurance industry operators to put plans in place in order to ensure their businesses outlive them.

Efekoha, who gave the advice during a physical and virtual meeting with insurance brokers in Lagos, said the recent disruptions witnessed in the country had made it compelling to readdress the way businesses are conducted by owners and managers.

The event, ‘Time out with our Partners,’ with the theme, “The Importance of Business Continuity Management in the Era of Disruption,” provided an opportunity for the CEO to speak on a number of issues including COVID-19, #EndSARS protests and the need for appropriate policy pricing.

Lamenting the plight of businesses that fail just within a short period after being established, he said: “We have recognised that a lot of companies failed in their first five years. Some have gone as far as in their first 10 years, 20 years, but why is it that we cannot get to as far as 100 years. Why can’t we get beyond that? When you want to get beyond or as far as to 100 years, the subject matter of sustainability will come into the equation.

“We thought that if we at CHI are already imbibing that idea, we think you as our partners, that is the greatest gift we can give to you because we can only thrive along with you. I want to trade with all brokers. Why talk about business continuity? If we did this in 2019, some of us might not have appreciated it. But in 2020, you don’t need to talk too much because the pandemic has reminded us that if care is not taken, you can go into extinction sooner than you think. So we must continue to think.”

Speaking on the need for appropriate insurance pricing, he said: “The major thing we all have to learn from the #EndSARS events is to sit and know how we document our policies for the covers and how we price these covers. There is no longer any free premium. Those days and before these events, we grant riots and strike free as an extension to the standard cover of a motor policy. I guess we know better today. I do not know, if one raise N8 billion or N10 billion, and all you do is to grant free cover for riots and strike, for whatever pandemic that will still come in the future, the environment we live in is tensed, a lot of us still remain indoors because we are not safe going out.

“We need to preserve investments here and we need to price these risks very well. We are many in the business, and you will always find a company that will issue cheap cover, but the day of reckoning will come in line with the common saying that many days for the thief and one day for the owner. Sustainability means you are doing things professionally. Every business like insurance has its own rules, so the rules must be adhered to. So we need to adhere to all these rules.

He recalled that sometime ago, the regulator came with something like enterprise risk management, saying there is the need to continually look at things that will threaten continuous existence of business.

According to him, “a lot of us felt, what drama is this? What is the value? But we needed it because when some of those corporate failures came around us, what made them failed was largely because they had not factored into their day to day business those risks and how to manage them going forward. So we think the pandemic is a great reminder of the need for a discussion like this. Just recently, we know of the #EndSARS protests and the attendant vandalisation, fire damage, looting and what not.

“What it has reminded us is that there is need to bring the business to the fore, and for us not to treat the business with levity anymore. Indeed, this business that has been handed over to us will outlive us.

“That is why we have come with this discussion on business continuity so that we can advise the clients better

Like this: Like Loading...