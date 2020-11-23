Efekoha: We must learn how to document our insurance policies

Eddie Efekoha, the Managing Director, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, in this interaction, speaks on the need for sound business continuity plans by investors and prevailing developments in the insurance sector. SUNDAY OJEME reports

Why is business continuity plan mandatory for investors?

We have recognized that a lot of companies failed in their first five years. Some have gone as far as in their first 10 years, 20 years, but why is it that we cannot get to as far as 100 years. Why can’t we get beyond that? When you want to get beyond as far as to 100 years, the subject matter of sustainability will come into the equation.

We thought that if we in CHI are already imbibing that idea. We believe that is the greatest gift we can give. I want to trade with all brokers. Why talk about business continuity? If we did this in 2019, some of us might not have appreciated it. But in 2020, you don’t need to talk too much because the pandemic has reminded us that if care is not taken, you can go into extinction sooner than you think. So we must continue to think. Sometime ago, the regulator came with something like enterprise risk management, saying there was need to continually look at things that will threaten continuous existence of business.

A lot of us felt, what drama is this? What is the value? But we needed it because when some of those corporate failures came around us, what made them failed was largely because they had not factored into their day to day business those risks and how to manage them going forward. So we think the pandemic is a great reminder of the need for a discussion like this. Just recently, we know of the #EndSARS protests and the attendant vandalisation, fire damage, looting and what not.

What should the insurance industry do differently to guard against sudden failure?

What it has reminded us is that there is need to bring the business to the fore, and for us not to treat business with levity anymore. Indeed, this business that has been handed over to us will outlive us. By way of corporate information, I know a lot of us would like to hear about recapitalization. But before I go talking things about recapitalization, I just would remind us of certain developments some years ago. I was privileged to serve in NIA as Chairman in 2016, and one of the things I thought we needed to do, and which we did was to engage KPMG, working with some of us to develop a 10-year strategic plan for this industry. This plan was developed, shared with all members of NIA and copy was given to the National Insurance Commission. We believe that before then we have been doing things without order. One of the levers, in fact, the first lever for a better industry was the issue of recapitalisation. It was the first lever of growth we thought about.

However, the recapitalisation we contemplated was not of the same quantum that we have today. The recapitalization we contemplated was not of the same definition of shareholders’ fund.

The definition coming few months after the tier-based minimum solvency capital, which had shareholders’ fund as its definition, of course, was, therefore, a major milestone to the underwriting community. But of course, we have a very listening regulator. We also have a listening government.

When the #EndSARS protests started, they came with five demands, and the government quickly accepted and attended to the five demands. So for us as underwriters, we will continue to engage with the regulator to redefine what should be the capital. When we contemplated and the regulator rightly came with the recapitalization programme, none of us in the industry ever thought COVID-19 would ever come whilst the programme was ongoing. Nobody also contemplated that the protests, the damage and loss of lives would also be part of it. These are intervening events that call for reconsideration of the entire programme.

As the dust from #EndSARS protests settles, what is now the actual position on claims payment?

Lagos State government has announced to all of us that the loss to the state government and residents is in the region of a trillion naira. But while we say that, we must be careful to differentiate economic losses from insured losses, particularly, when we take into account that insurance penetration is less than one per cent.

So at the end of the day what you will expect, even though citizens in Lagos, businesses in Lagos and the government of Lagos may have suffered one trillion naira loss, we do not think the industry would suffer up to 50 per cent of these losses. But time will tell. The days are still early. The losses are being quantified. They are being adjusted and investigated by the loss adjusters. Of course, we know there are complications along the line. What are the complications? The documentations are already burnt. The receipts and all the documents were burnt along with the insured assets, except those techy people and techy clients and insured that would have some of their evidences stored.

That is why we have come with this discussion on business continuity so that we can advise the clients better. But having said all of these, we need to now bring this message and this discussion home. How has it impacted us? Some have written to us, asking us to confirm.

What should policyholders and insurers learn from the #EndSARS protests and attendant destruction?

I do not think I need to highlight the validity of a cover. The major thing we all have to learn from the #EndSARS events is to sit and know how we document our policies for the covers and how we price these covers. There is no longer any free premium. Those days and before these events, we grant riots and strike free as an extension to the standard cover of a motor policy. I guess we know better today. I do not know, if one raises N8 billion or N10 billion, and all you do is to grant free cover for riots and strike, for whatever pandemic that will still come in the future, the environment we live in is tensed, a lot of us still remain indoors because we are not safe going out. We need to preserve investments here and we need to price these risks very well. We are many in the business, and you will always find a company that will issue cheap cover, but the day of reckoning will come in line with the common saying that many days for the thief and one day for the owner.

Sustainability means you are doing things professionally. Every business like insurance has its own rules, so the rules must be adhered to. So we need to adhere to all these rules.

What is the current status of CHI with respect to recapitalisation?

One thing that I can assure you, on behalf of our board and management, we will do it and we will do it in record time, and in a manner that doesn’t expose you, doesn’t expose the clients and doesn’t expose us. If you are talking of minimum paid up capital, it is different from shareholders’ fund.

For us, before 2019 ended, we were at N4.065 billion, minimum paid-up capital, which is NAICOM’s definition. In February, we started a rights issue, which was to generate for us N1.06 billion.

This is a programme SEC would allow you just a month to conclude and we were set to conclude, but the lockdown affected us. So February became March, April became May, it became June.

Eventually, we closed on June 8, and the offer was fully subscribed. So we, therefore, added N1 billion to our N4.06, and that gave us N5 billion.

Of course, in the board, we have decided to continue to trade in the non-life business, which means to raise N10 billion by NAICOM’s definition, 50 per cent of which must be raised in December, and the full amount raised in September next year. We have, therefore, as we speak today met the N5 billion required for December of 2020.

The process and effort to do the N10 billion have already started. We are very confident with the work done already. We have done our homework. So we are sure we will get to the required mark in record time. We do not intend to merge on account of capital. We are not going to merge because of capital but we will go into a merger for the sake of market share. Size is important

Like this: Like Loading...