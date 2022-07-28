Effective hand hygiene could reduce infections by 50% – WaterAid

A top official of WaterAid Nigeria has underscored the importance of hand hygiene aimed to reduce infections and diseases some of which result in mortality and morbidity. Nanbam Michael, the Project Manager of Kimberly Clerk, one of the projects being implemented by WaterAid, said study has shown that practicing hand hygiene at critical times can reduce diseases by 50 per cent. She disclosed this during an advocacy and communications workshop and WASH Media Network Roundtable, which was held in Lagos recently.

The event was organised by WaterAid Nigeria in partnership with Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Ojodu and Ikorodu North LCDA, civil society organisations (CSOs), media, and others. According to Michael, hands should be washed at critical times like when you use the toilet, when you clean babies’ poop, before you eat, before you breast feed or feed a child, before you cook or serve food. These are critical times though hands are supposed to be washed at other times.

“Research shows that infection of disease is reduced by 49 to 50 per cent. On why WaterAid is concerned about open defecation? She said research has shown that a gram of open defecation carries 10 million germs and that same gram carries other bacteria, parasites and parasitic eggs. “You can imagine a heap of open defecation and where it goes when it dries up. Animals will eat it and where do they go back to; even the insects that eat them come back to our homes with this excreta and this is why we are concerned about the water we drink and the food we eat because it will no longer be safe. It will have diseases like cholera and other water related illnesses.”

Speaking further, Michael said, “In schools we want to talk to children and teachers about menstrual hygiene management, breaking the barriers and letting them know that it’s not a thing of shame but part of growing up. “We will encourage boys to talk about it and it will boost their confidence because if there is no support from the boys, the girls will not want to come to school and if they do not come to school, the tendency of dropping out will increase.”

Head of Advocacy Policy and Communications, WaterAid Nigeria, Kola wole Banwo said, “We do what we call service delivery and tell them about best practices to show that this can be done and that it can work if properly done. “We want the government to see it as a holistic approach and that is why it is called a sector wide approach.” Similarly, Oluseye Abdulmalik, communication and media manager at WaterAid Nigeria, said, “One of the things we discussed at this workshop was the significance of communication in helping to achieve programme goals and the importance of planning our communications and making sure that they are strategic, not just something that we do ad-hoc without thinking. According to Abdulmalik, “A communication strategy makes the process of achieving our objectives more efficient, more effective and it makes the journey more rewarding because it provides focus and efficiency; it also results in us having more effective messaging and helps us to identify who our audiences are, what we want to say and why we want to say them.”

Overall, she noted that communication helps us fill knowledge gaps, build community relations as well as become responsive to our stakeholders. On his path, the National Chairman, Water and Sanitation Media Network Nigeria, Olawale Elekolusi said, “Basically, what we want to do is see how we can upgrade the knowledge base of journalists in the area of water and hygiene in Lagos State so that they can apply it in their daily reporting.

