Effective pension system’ll check corruption – PTAD

The management Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has declared that an effective pension system has the capacity of checking corruption in the country. Disclosing this last week during a capacity building workshop for journalists in Lagos, the Director, Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) of the agency, Mr. Sulayman Shelleng, said some public officers amassed wealth in order to secure their future. According to him, if there is a smooth and robust transition from active service with regular payment of salary to prompt pension payment, the corruption in public service will reduce if not eradicated completely. Presenting an “Overview of Civil Service Pension Department” at the one-day workshop, he said: “If we strengthen the pension system, the corruption in public service will reduce.” Earlier in her welcome address, PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, who was represented at the event by the Director, Parastatal Pension Department, (PaPD), Mr. Kabiru Yusuf, said the Directorate’s intervention work of ensuring the wellbeing of pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) had yielded positive results in the nation’s pension industry. She said the directorate had successfully changed the narratives of the pensioners under the scheme, noting that the feat was achieved through a robust relationship with the media. Ejikeme said prior to the inception of PTAD in 2013, the payment of pensioners under the DBS was marred by lot of anomalies resulting in all sorts of corruption to the detriment of the pensioners. He noted that all the issues inherent have been resolved through verification and validation which has saved cost for the country. Speaking on “Resolving Pension Complaints and “I Am Alive Confirmation Solution,” the Director, Pension Support Service Department (PSSD), Ms Nneka Obiamalu, assured that her department was committed to resolving all complaints from pensioners, She said as part of ensuring complaints resolution, PTAD has introduced ‘I Am Alive’ an online pilot confirmation of pensioners under the DBS. The web-based application, according to her, is designed to confirm the aliveness of pensioners.
