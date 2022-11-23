News

Effective traffic management requires good parking system – LASG

In line with the Lagos State Government’s Smart City goal, an organised parking system is essential for effective and efficient traffic management. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, stated this on Monday during a working visit to the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), in GRA Ikeja.

He added that the Ministry would work in tandem with the organization and other pertinent establishments to enhance traffic management and transportation throughout the state. The State Government is committed to a well-structured parking system, according to Toriola, who claimed that efficient parking is one of the sustainable urban mobility principles for improving traffic.

He noted that the sight of a road full of cars trying to find a parking space worsens traffic flow by slowing down movement. The Permanent Secretary emphasized once more the necessity for citizens and those whose actions contribute to traffic congestion to adopt a better parking culture. He asserted that traffic studies and road safety audits frequently show that event centre operators exceed the permitted number of vehicles that their facilities can hold, which is why they extend to the highways.

Earlier, Mrs Adebisi Adelabu, General Manager of LASPA, asked the Ministry for assistance in carrying out its mandate. She stated that the Agency is trying to combine all 57 Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State into a single Parking System. She stated that the Agency’s statutory duty is to establish and manage a more effective parking system, and she added that the Agency is starting a campaign to raise public awareness of its actions through various forms of communication. The General Manager of LASPA disclosed that the State Government’s objective under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to decongest Lagos roadways by regulating all types of parking and registering existing private and public parks into an organised and well-designed parking system.

 

