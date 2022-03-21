News

Efficient data management, central to enterprise success in near future – Huawei

The fast speed in implementing digital transformation initiatives by government agencies and business is rapidly transforming data management into the core means of production.

Mr. Ding, Director of IT Solutions, Huawei Nigeria said that experts have estimated that up to 180 zettabytes (ZB) of data will be created in 2025, up from 62ZB in 2020.

According to Ding, This data growth trend is not expected to slow, but to accelerate.

Speaking recently, while analysing the predictions of global market research firm IDC titled ‘Data Age 2025’ and the technology infrastructure needed by organisations,” the Director disclosed that the world hurtles towards an increasingly digital future and, the volume of data created, processed, and stored has never been higher.

He said: “The growth in data isn’t slowing down any time soon. So how can organizations better manage the data they have, not to mention the data they’re set to accumulate?”

“Expert reports had highlighted the ever-growing datasphere, what it calls the collective world’s data, and predicts that the collective sum of the world’s data will grow to 175ZB by 2025, for a compounded annual growth rate of 61 percent.

“For instance, banks have introduced online and mobile platforms to better serve their customers, delivering online banking services that rival the services of a physical bank branch. As the rapid rise and proliferation of online platforms continue unabated, the need to deploy new infrastructure to capitalize on this data and generate digital dividends is now more urgent than ever.

“Moreover, modern data centers are also under pressure in areas such as performance, energy consumption, the skyrocketing cost of outages, and complex operations and maintenance (O&M). Properly supporting data demands an upgrade of existing data storage systems and a new architecture that puts data at the core of the enterprise,” he added.

“The best way users can successfully meet the new data requirements is by switching to an all-flash data center, which offers superior performance, reliability, and energy efficiency over traditional data centers. There is also the need for intelligent storage management to properly manage data lifecycles and bridge cloud platforms with data center systems.

“Such a Data Management Engine (DME) should offer an intelligent storage management platform that simplifies storage management and O&M to improve the operational efficiency of data centers. It should be designed for a wide range of applications, offer the intelligence to automate storage throughout its entire lifecycle and open APIs, scripts, and plug-ins that integrate with mainstream cloud management platforms and third-party platforms such as Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) systems.

“This is what enterprises and end users will need to be able to manage their data efficiently in the near future. Without this, digital transformation initiatives will find it hard to cope with the quantum of data that must be collected, stored, analysed and deployed every minute to meet the demands of the fast-rising digital economy”.

 

