‘Efficient service to clients panacea for successful practice’

Noel Joseph Arthur, an Associate at Stalwart Legal Practitioners, one of Nigeria’s top law firms based in Lagos, in this encounter with JOHN CHIKEZIE speaks on fight against copyright infringement in Nigeria, challenges of young lawyers and sundry issues

Background

I am a multi-faceted corporate commercial legal professional. I believe in teamwork and I possess strong drafting skills while always thinking outside the box to be able to deal with complex matters.

A great percentage of my time is devoted to my career and I’m always thinking of ways to improve the people around me as well as myself.

Choice of career

A lot has changed over the years and my perception about life generally has changed given the exposure I have had and the experiences I have accumulated. That is a very easy one – O. J. Simpson! I grew up to be aware of the work of late Johnnie Cochran, Jr. and I admired it greatly.

I found myself always speaking up for people who could not really do it themselves. Also, my mother had always wanted to have a lawyer in the family so it was all down to me to make that happen as others had already taken to different disciplines.

Associate in one of the highly rated law firms in Nigeria

It is like contesting in Formula One. There is little or no time as everything is fast paced. You have to be spotted in your opinion as you cannot afford to advice a client wrongly in transactions, many of which are multi-million dollars transactions. Further to that, it is enjoyable because personally I get to work directly with Titi’ Awe (Managing Partner) and Bashir O. Rufai (Partner).

They are both highly skilled in their various area of practice and working with them avails me an opportunity of taking a thing or two to improve in my practice.

Firm’s area of practice and my specialized area of practice

Stalwart Legal’s practice area includes real estate and construction, telecommunications, business advisory, dispute resolution, financial advisory, intellectual property, entertainment law and labour law. However, we are also engaged in general commercial practice. Personally, I have strong interest in corporate practice and intellectual property.

However, since joining Stalwart LP, I have been involved in different transactions cutting across various areas of law including but not limited to intellectual property law, corporate commercial litigation, dispute resolution and entertainment law.

Framework of Nigeria’s copyright law

Copyright in Nigeria is regulated under the Nigerian Copyright Act, CAP C28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and having the Nigeria Copyright Commission as the regulatory authority for copyright matters.

The category of protected works under the Nigerian copyright law includes literary works, musical works, artistic works, cinematography films, sound recordings and broadcasts.

The legal framework in my opinion is good, however, where we are maybe found wanting is in populace awareness of their existing copyright and the fact that these rights are enforceable in law.

Many people have had their rights trampled upon through theft and infringement of all sort. Owners of copyright deserve to be compensated for any infringement or violation of their rights but many do not even know about the existence of these rights.

May I use this medium to encourage Nigerians to always seek right legal counsel regarding their copyright and to also encour- age the Nigeria Copyright Commission to see to it that perpetrators of copyright infringements are duly punished.

I strongly believe the Nigeria Copyright Commission can do much more than it has done in recent years in creating the necessary awareness on issues regarding copyrights through the various platforms available to them.

Challenges as a legal practitioner

I have faced a good number of challenges for my age. Life in itself is a challenge from the moment my morning alarm rings to the minute my body can no longer take in the day’s work.

However, chief amongst the challenges I have faced as a legal practitioner is in the delivery of efficient services to my clients – whether it is in meeting deadlines, finalizing transactions, giving legal opinions or court room representations. These are some of the challenges I live for and I embrace them with grace.

Role models

I have two role models, Dr. Abraham Peter with whom I have learned a lot from on philosophy and ethics. He shaped my thoughts about life and has always been there for me. Also, Barack Obama is a big role model of mine. I admire his powerful oratory skills, his personality and his determination to break the old order in the U.S. political system.

If you were not a lawyer, what else would you have loved to be?

I would have been a professional footballer or a programmer. I enjoy the game of football and whenever I have the chance, I go out to train or see a game of footba

