Effium War: Water is thicker than blood in Ebonyi State

T he primacy of human life symbolized by blood is captured by the proclamation which holds that: “blood is thicker than water”. However, events in rural Ebonyi State seem to point to the contrary. In January 2021, a brawl between two motor park touts in Effium Motor Park was manipulated by desperate politicians into a full-blown war.

This avoidable war has allegedly consumed thousands of lives of the aged, women, youths, children and the physically-challenged as well as private and public properties worth billions of naira. Beyond losses in human lives and properties, the war has crippled and wasted the destinies of innumerable surviving children and young people who have no access to education as public and private schools have been shut down and, in most cases, completely burnt down; while breadwinners of many children have been killed and their inheritances completely destroyed! The Effium war is a metaphor for dereliction or even abdication of duty on the part of the establishment. It is unimaginable that under an administration in Ebonyi State the largest autonomous community in the state has drifted into total anarchy without effective proactive measures to abate the monstrous drift for close to two years. Effium community, nay Ebonyi State, seems to have become the biggest human abattoir in the Southeast.

The only difference between what has been going on in Effium community of Ebonyi State and other places where there is insecurity in Nigeria is that in Ebonyi State a well-funded media blacklist programme is in place to keep the news of the killings off media radar. Consequently, reporters in Ebonyi State allegedly receive huge monthly financial allowances to ignore news from the war theatre of Effium!

This is unwholesome given that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) holds that: “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”! The implication of this enactment is that without ensuring the security and welfare of the constituency of any given government, such a government cannot be said to have succeeded. Therefore, the politicization of the security and welfare of the people as many allege against Ebonyi State government calls for serious concern and immediate attention. Recent disclosures in Ebonyi State about the roles of the establishment and security operatives in the intractable war in Effium community leaves much to be desired. For instance, for close to one year now Ebonyi people have been looking forward to seeing the state government’s white paper on the report of the judicial panel of inquiry on the Effium war.

The report was submitted by the panel to the governor last year. The alleged unabating criminal complicity of sensitive and highly-placed security operatives in Ebonyi State in the war which seem to defy peace efforts of the Federal Government is disturbing. In April, 2021, the then GOC of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army visited the war theatre of Effium community and arrested 55 mercenaries whom he handed over to Ebonyi State Police Command for proper investigations and possible prosecution.

Before the army general returned to his office in Enugu, the criminals were said to have escaped from custody. The former Ebonyi State Commissioner for Internal Security, Hon. Stanley Emeagha, who was visibly indignant, condemned that negative development and told the world at a press briefing that some security men had sold out to the sponsors of the Effium war, warning against such unpatriotic acts.

The state government later set up a panel to investigate the escape, but nothing has been heard about the findings of the panel since then. Recently, the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, announced to the world that some security operatives, suspected to be taking sides in the war in the Effium community, have been arrested. The announcement of the governor, who did not disclose the identity of the suspects, was followed by news of the alleged arrest of Mr. Chika Elom – a police inspector and armourer with the Ebonyi State Police Command – and James Agena – an ex-soldier and former university don dismissed by the Ebonyi State University over alleged sexfor- marks.

Some CSOs in Ebonyi State who are worried by the protracted Effium war and the mysterious handling of matters related to the war by security operatives have called on the Inspector-general of Police, Usman Alkali, and on the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), to take over the investigation of security operatives and others allegedly arrested for complicity in the unending Effium war with a view to bringing them under the full weight of the law and ending the human carnage going on in Effium community of Ebonyi State. It is expected that the Ebonyi State Government should support this call, release the relevant white paper on the war and make efforts to fast track the end of the war to halt the rising profile of Ebonyi State as a place where “water is thicker than blood”!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...