Effort ongoing to secure kidnapped businessman, says Ekiti CP

Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo, has expressed confidence in ongoing effort by police in collaboration with other security agencies in the state to secure freedom for a businessman, Mr. Happiness Ajayi Okunola, who was abducted by unknown gunmen.

Okunola, was abducted around 6p.m. alongside Oluwaseun Fatile between Isan-Iludun Road on Christmas day while traveling. While frantic effort ongoing to secure Okunola, the police, Amotekun corps and some hunters had rescued Fatile after their abductors were given a hot chase into the bush.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, the police boss, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the police were working hard to ensure Okunola was released safe and sound. He said: “The police are making concerted efforts. We are combing the expansive forest from Isan, Iludun, Eda Oniyo up to Kwara border.

“We won’t rest until the man is let off the hook because we won’t allow criminals to begin to profit from this kind of crime.

“We are not aware of this. We are only working on available information we got through intelligence gathering. We are closing in on them and people should be rest assured that the man will be brought home unhurt”

