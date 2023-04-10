Efforts To Delegitimise ‘Obidient’ Movement Will Fail – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has written to members of the Obidient family, saying all efforts to delegitimise the Obidient movement will fail.

Obi also urged them to see the incessant attacks on members of the family as a huge sacrifice needed to rescue and build a new Nigeria.

The Obidient family, a group that has identified with Obi’s political ideology, have been under ceaseless attacks recently, but Obi in a series of tweets on Easter Monday said he shares with their challenges.

“My Dear Obidients, a very happy holy month of Easter & Ramadan to you all. As we celebrate Easter and look forward to a joyous Eid El Fitr, we pray for God Almighty’s guidance, protection, and blessings as we face and pass through a litany of challenges in our dear country,” he said in the tweet.

The former Anambra State governor noted some of the challenges facing the country, such as “flawed electoral process, insecurity, weak institutions, multidimensional poverty, unemployment, inflation, lack of justice, fairness, equity, opportunities and many more,” adding that “in reflecting on these challenges and looking forward to a new Nigeria that is POssible, Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being Obidient, most of you have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities, and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation.”

He urged them to “bear such attacks as sacrifices we are all required to make to create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, love, and prosperity shall reign, but be assured that Datti and I are with you and that the ongoing unfortunate orchestrated efforts to de-market and delegitimise the Obidient movement will fail.

“We are fully structured and have all remained focused and steadfast in addressing the ills in our nation; while underpinning the supremacy of our constitution and imperatives of the rule of law.

“Do not relent, and do not be lured into unnecessary conflicts. Be assured that in the fullness of time, our mission to rescue Nigeria from those engaged in state capture will come to fruition.

“We are also using all lawful and peaceful means allowed under our laws and constitution to reclaim our mandate to create a New Nigeria that is POssible.

“Therefore, in all your actions and inactions, I continue to implore you to be law-abiding, respectful, and peaceful.

“In all you do, always remember those immortal words of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr that ‘The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges.’

“A New Nigeria is indeed POssible. God bless all of you and bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

