EFG Hermes completes advisory on $6.1bn IPO

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), has said that its investment banking division has completed advisory on Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) $ 6.1 billion initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

DEWA, Dubai’s utilities giant and exclusive water and electricity provider in the emirate, listed 9.0 billion shares yesterday, representing 18 per cent of its share capital at a price of AED 2.48 per share, implying a market capitalization of AED 124 billion and making it the largest company on the DFM.

“We’re honoured to have advised on this historic listing not just for the DFM but the Middle East as a whole which has spurred unprecedented foreign and local investment into the market by giving them first-time access to Dubai’s burgeoning energy sector,” said Mohamed Fahmi, EFG Hermes’ Co-Head of Investment Banking.

“We believe that the DEWA offering will reignite activity on the DFM and the strong investor appetite is testament to the interest of all investor types in the DFM and the overall Dubai growth story,” added Fahmi.

“With a healthy pipeline of IPOs lined up, the UAE boasts numerous and diverse investment opportunities for clients, and we’re expecting it to become a regional hub for investors in the near future.

“The transaction follows an extremely successful year of executions for us in the GCC where we advised on landmark listings such as ACWA Power’s offering on Tadawul, ADNOC Drilling’s milestone IPO on the ADX, and Fertiglobe’s listing on the ADX,” concluded Fahmi. DEWA is a fully integrated utilities company and the exclusive provider of electricity and potable water to Dubai’s 3.5 million residents and millions of annual visitors.

It is also the lynchpin of the emirate’s netzero energy transition by 2050 in line with the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. DEWA has added 16 substations at its Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum Solar Park and another district in 2021 on the heels of expectations that the emirate’s population will grow to 5.8 million in 2040.

With the year just ended seeing energy demand increase by almost 10 per cent in the emirate, it boosted the utility’s investments in existing and completed electricity projects to AED 9.5 billion (USD 2.59 billion). DEWA also owns 70 per cent of Empower, currently the world’s largest district cooling services provider by connected capacity.

The firm also owns, manages, operates, and maintains district cooling plants and affiliated distribution networks across Dubai.

