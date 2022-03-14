EFG Hermes signs sale, leaseback agreement with LMD Real Estate

EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding and one of Egypt’s leading leasing and factoring companies, announced, weekend, that it has signed a sale and leaseback agreement amounting to EGP 600 million with LMD to finance its all-in-one leisure and business complex 3’Sixty.

The financing was split into two tranches equally, the first of which was completed last January, while the second transaction was concluded in early March.

The agreement will allow LMD to speed the construction of 3’Sixty business and leisure park, enabling the company to achieve true competence, deliver on its promises, and continue to earn the trust of its stakeholders.

“We are extremely delighted to collaborate with a world-class real estate developer such as LMD and to provide it with the financing needed to complete its remarkable project- 3’Sixty.

This new partnership is part of EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions’ on-going efforts to expand our service offerings across different key sectors such as real estate, maritime, fintech, among many others,” said CEO of EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions Talal Elayat.

“The real estate sector in Egypt continues to be one of the most attractive and fastgrowing sectors and we plan to continue to offer our premium financing opportunities to real estate developers in order to add high-quality, income-generating assets to our portfolio,” Talal added.

3’Sixty is a multi-use project located on the Mohamed Bin Zayed Axis in New Cairo’s Golden Square, minutes away from the American University in Cairo and accessible from various areas across New Cairo. The commercial development’s service offerings encompass offices, clinics, and retail spaces with a total investment of EGP 4 billion, spanning a total build-up area of 153,642 sqm.

CEO of LMD, Amr Sultan commented: “It gives us great honor to sign this tie-up, through which our clients can acquire their administrative, commercial, and medical units in 3’Sixty with relative ease. Our partnership with EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions will ensure fast-paced construction and on-time delivery.

To truly make 3’Sixty a business and leisure park, we also partnered with the globally renowned collaborative design firm, Gensler, for the park’s master plan, as well as JLL as the project’s Retail Consultant and Tenant Mix to ensure the best quality like we always sought out at LMD. We will continue partnering with the best.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...