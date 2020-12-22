Sports

EFL Cup: Second-tier Brentford stun Newcastle to reach semis

Brentford reached a major semi-final for the first time in their 131-year history as they added Newcastle United to their list of Premier League scalps in the Carabao Cup.
Josh Dasilva classily steered home Sergi Canos’ cross on the volley from 15 yards midway through the second half to send the Championship side, now unbeaten in 14 games, into the last four, reports the BBC.
Saman Ghoddos earlier hit the bar and Canos nodded wide as Brentford created the better chances throughout, despite 16-goal top scorer Ivan Toney, formerly of Newcastle, starting on the bench.
The visitors’ best openings saw Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser denied by smart saves from Luke Daniels as Brentford beat a fourth top-flight team on their run to the semi-finals – following wins over Southampton, West Brom and Fulham.

