Sports

Egbe charges administrators to invest in facilities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has advised owners of elite football teams in Nigeria to invest in good facilities for the benefit of the game. Egbe said it was important for players to get used to playing on good surfaces to make them get better with modern tactics in the game.

 

“Good football surfaces will enhance free flow of the game and the players will be happy to express themselves better.

 

“Our administrators of teams in the NPFL should guarantee good facilities for the teams starting from the pitches. “An example is the Abia Warriors team that trains on bad turf but play on a very new turf at the Enyimba Stadium.

 

This affects them because the good turf is strange to the players and it gives the opposing teams with good turf an advantage.” Egbe who was one of the 10 sports personalities, who received the special recognition awards at the Sportsville Awards on Saturday in Lagos, added that the technology of grassing a football pitch is improving day-by-day. “We are in a jet age.

 

The materials we used for the pitches we delivered last year and year before cannot be used again. We have information that there are latest materials that will further make the synthetic pitches be of similar mode with the natural grass. “Things are really evolving and we are moving fast with the modern trends,” Egbe added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ex-PSG striker, Edinson Cavani, set to join Man United

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is due to fly into England on Sunday to join Manchester United. The Uruguay international, 33, has been in talks with United and although there is no deal yet, it is growing increasingly likely Cavani will join on what could be a two-year contract. Cavani is out of contract […]
Sports

Blow for Nigeria as Low invites Uduokhai to Germany national team

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian descent Felix Uduokhai has been handed his maiden invitation to the Germany national team for upcoming matches against the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Spain. Uduokhai’s invitation to Joachim Low’s latest squad comes as a blow to Nigeria who was aiming to secure his commitment, reports goal. The 23-year-old, who was born to a Nigerian father and a German mother in the […]
Sports

Messi wants to play in U.S.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi says he hopes to one day play in the United States but is unsure of his future when his contract runs out in June. The Argentina forward, 33, can begin negotiations with overseas clubs in January. Speculation over his future has been intense since he handed in a transfer request in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica