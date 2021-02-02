Egbe charges administrators to invest in facilities

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has advised owners of elite football teams in Nigeria to invest in good facilities for the benefit of the game. Egbe said it was important for players to get used to playing on good surfaces to make them get better with modern tactics in the game.

“Good football surfaces will enhance free flow of the game and the players will be happy to express themselves better.

“Our administrators of teams in the NPFL should guarantee good facilities for the teams starting from the pitches. “An example is the Abia Warriors team that trains on bad turf but play on a very new turf at the Enyimba Stadium.

This affects them because the good turf is strange to the players and it gives the opposing teams with good turf an advantage.” Egbe who was one of the 10 sports personalities, who received the special recognition awards at the Sportsville Awards on Saturday in Lagos, added that the technology of grassing a football pitch is improving day-by-day. “We are in a jet age.

The materials we used for the pitches we delivered last year and year before cannot be used again. We have information that there are latest materials that will further make the synthetic pitches be of similar mode with the natural grass. “Things are really evolving and we are moving fast with the modern trends,” Egbe added.

