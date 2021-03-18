Egbe disagrees with Jalla over comments on Pinnick

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has slammed Harrison Jalla who says there is nothing to celebrate over Amaju Pinnick’s membership of FIFA council. Jalla had in a statement was harsh with unprintable words against the NFF President who has enjoyed felicitations across the globe in the past one week Egbe while berating Jalla wondered why some of the nation’s football stakeholders are hellbent on rubbishing the country and pulling down who are ever rises to the top echelon of world football from the country. “Jalla is definitely not working in the interest of our dear country. When you criticize constructively we would know… we also know when one is only being jealous, vindictive and unpatriotic. Jalla and his co travelers no doubt are just being petty and unpatriotic,” Egbe said
