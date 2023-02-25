2023 Elections News

Egbe/Idimu/Isheri/Igando Laments As Voters Unable To Locate Polling Units

It was lamentations galore at most of the polling units visited within Egbe/Idimu/Isheri/Igando areas under Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, and some parts of Ikotun LGA, as most of the voters were unable to locate their polling units as a result of the redistributions of polling units carried out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Most of the voters who spoke to the New Telegraph correspondent said they were at their original polling units as early as 6.30 am waiting for the arrival of the INEC officials.

But on the arrival of INEC officials and pasting of the voters’ register preparatory for the commencement of voting, a number of them discovered that their names were not on the register displayed.

Confusion rends the air, with voters moving from one polling unit to another while some attempted to check on their hand devices where their new polling units are without success as either the apps were not working or some were directed to polling units far removed from their localities.

It took some time for normalcy to be restored and for voting to commence in earnest.
It was also later discovered due to the persistence of some of the voters that most of the names that were not on the voters register displayed were on the master list of INEC officials.

It was this discovery that brought sanity to most of the polling units as some of the voters who had earlier departed for their houses later returned to cast their ballots.

Other than this initial glitch that took hours to resolve, the election went well in all of the units monitored. INEC officials were said to have arrived early with some arriving before 8 am.

In most of the polling units, there were no complaints about the late arrival of INEC officials and materials. Also, the malfunctioning of the BVAS nonlack of any material was not noticed, as voters were easily identified, accredited, and voted seamlessly.

The mood and atmosphere were peaceful with most of the residents clustered in different sections discussing and engaging in different chores as the voting went on within their precincts.

Security was also tight with men of the Nigeria Police manning the polling units while combined security agents including the Nigerian Military manned different sections of the communities and also mounted roadblocks in some of the roads checking motorists and commuters as they make their way in and out of their areas.

Commercial activities were also observed in most of the areas, with food vendors, and water and drink sellers milling around the areas vending their foods and drinks.
Besides, children and young adults were seen playing football, and card games in groups in some of the empty streets and spaces within their neighborhoods.
Some of the voters spoken to expressed confidence that the prevailing peace and smooth conduct of the election would prevail throughout the day, noting that nobody is there to disturb the peace and that everything possible would be done to ensure that troublemakers prevailed on to keep their calm and adhere to the guidelines for the election.

Also, they expressed delight at being able to finally cast their ballots having waited this long. While some complained that it was difficult for them to identify the name and logo of their preferred party on the ballot.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

