Egbemode: I’m not comfortable with fake news concept

The Commissioner of Information and Civic Orientation, Osun State, Mrs. Funke Egbemode has urged readers always go to news site for authentic information rather than look for news from wrong sources. I

n her lecture titled: ‘The role of the Media in countering Fake News for Improved National Security’, delivered at a media workshop organised by the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), for officers of the Directorate of Army Public Relations, Commanding Officers, Defence Correspondents and Online Publishers, which held in Lagos recently, she said this was the best way to ensure they get authentic news.

The veteran journalist, who had sojourned in newsroom for more than three decades, was not at ease with the changes that gave rise to the concept, “fake news”, explaining: “I am of the opinion that when you are looking for news, you go to a credible news sites and get verified information.

“Unfortunately, people look for news from sites that are not known for disseminating authentic news and then blame ‘the media’ as poachers of unverified information.”

The former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), described fake news to be misleading information often presented as news which is usually absorbed with the intention of deceiving readers or inciting them to act in some ways.

She, however, recognised fake news as potent tools that could threaten national stability especially in a multi-ethnic society like Nigeria.

She espoused the realities of: “The 21st Century media industry today that has witnessed an unprecedented transformation spurred by the advancement in technology as the major player which can be controlled by those who were in the field.”

