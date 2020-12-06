News

Egbemode: I’m not comfortable with fake news concept

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

The Commissioner of Information and Civic Orientation, Osun State, Mrs. Funke Egbemode has urged readers always go to news site for authentic information rather than look for news from wrong sources. I

 

n her lecture titled: ‘The role of the Media in countering Fake News for Improved National Security’, delivered at a media workshop organised by the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), for officers of the Directorate of Army Public Relations, Commanding Officers, Defence Correspondents and Online Publishers, which held in Lagos  recently, she said this was the best way to ensure they get authentic news.

 

The veteran journalist, who had sojourned in newsroom for more than three decades, was not at ease with the changes that gave rise to the concept, “fake news”, explaining: “I am of the opinion that when you are looking for news, you go to a credible news sites and get verified information.

 

“Unfortunately, people look for news from sites that are not known for disseminating authentic news and then blame ‘the media’ as poachers of unverified information.”

 

The former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), described fake news to be misleading information often presented as news which is usually absorbed with the intention of deceiving readers or inciting them to act in some ways.

 

She, however, recognised fake news as potent tools that could threaten national stability especially in a multi-ethnic society like Nigeria.

 

She espoused the realities of: “The 21st Century media industry today that has witnessed an unprecedented transformation spurred by the advancement in technology as the major player which can be controlled by those who were in the field.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Umahi’s defection’ll boost S’East’s presidential slot’s demand – Nwoye

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

…as Senator brands gov as pursuing blind ambition Enugu State Chairman of the All Pro g re s s ive s Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye yesterday declared that the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, would boost the demand by South-East members of […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree on Chinese loans

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Gbajabiamila intervenes, as Ossai, Oke disagree The continuation of the House of Representatives probe into $500 billion Chinese loans for railways in the country was on Monday marred in drama occasioned by a disagreement between the probe committee Chairman, Hon. Ossai Ossai and Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. Trouble began when Chairman of the House […]
News Top Stories

Labour kicks as PPPRA raises petrol price to N143.80

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Regina Otokpa and Muhammad Kabir

NLC, TUC: We’ll resist hike Nigerians reject increment Marketers: It’s expected Nigerians are to pay about N22.30 more for a litre of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in July. The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), which yesterday hiked the price band for the product to N143.8 per litre, fixed the lowest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: