Egbin Power bags safety excellence award of the year

Egbin Power Plc has received the Utility Power Generation Company of the Year at the 2022 Afrisafe HSE Awards, a prestigious Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) industry award held to honour outstanding individuals, corporate organisations and laudable initiatives in the safety industry across Africa. The event, the most prestigious HSE awards in Africa, was attended by notable personalities, professionals, entrepreneurs, HSE certification companies, training institutions, regulators and safety solution providers among other bodies in the industry across the continent.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications & Branding, Egbin Power, Felix Ofulue, quoted the organisers as saying the award is in recognition of the various proactive and preventive measures implemented by the GenCo, which has positively impacted on the company’s safety culture. Receiving the award, Mokhtar Bounour, Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power Plc, thanked the organisers for the recognition. He also commended the employees of the company for implementing and observing high safety standards at work while dedicating the award to the entire team.

“We are honoured to have received this prestigious award for the Best Company in HSE in the Power Generation and Utility Sector. At Egbin, our mission is bringing energy to life responsibly and we cannot do that without taking into consideration that safety is first. “We remain committed to taking the lead in ensuring the safety of our employees and contractors as a responsible and safety-conscious organisation,” he said.

 

