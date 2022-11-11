Egbin Power conducts free medical outreach for host communities

In its continuous effort towards promoting quality health and sustainability, Egbin Power Plc has conducted a 3-day free medical outreach for members of its host communities in Egbin, Ipakan and Ijede as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Egbin Power Plc, the largest power generation company in Nigeria, said the free medical checkup was organised to reinforce its commitment to the wellbeing of members in the host communities including youths, women, children, and aged people by providing access to periodic healthcare screening, to promote sound health.

The three-day medical outreach, which catered for more than 4,000 people, offered cardiovascular check-up, diabetes screening, dental care and medications to beneficiaries who were attended to by healthcare professionals. Head of Corporate Communications and Branding, Egbin Power Plc., Felix Ofulue, said the company is committed to driving sustainability, people empowerment and promoting the welfare of members of its host communities in line with its CSR intervention programme. The outreach was facilitated in partnership with Cecy Health Consult, a professional healthcare company, and it provided members of host communities access to quality health examination and free medications conducted by certified health practitioners. “Our CSR initiatives are devoted to benefitting and improving the quality of life within the community.

This initiative started in 2019 in our host communities and thousands of residents of these communities have benefitted. We are quite pleased with the turn out this year,“ said Ofulue as he reflected on the outcome of the exercise. “As a company, we are passionate about health and safety of the people in the communities we operate, and we uphold the maxim that ‘we truly care’.

In addition to our corporate social responsibility, this exercise is also part of the company’s commitment to a mutually beneficial relationship with its host communities. “We sincerely hope that these interventions will help change the narrative around health care in these communities,” he said. Speaking, the Leader of the facilitating Health team and Managing Director of Cecy Health Consult, Dr. Yomi Jaiye, commended Egbin Power Plc for making it a point ofduty to promote wellness in its host communities consistently over the years. He revealed that the 35-man medical team that conducted the outreach comprised medical officers, family physicians, internal medicine specialists, dentists, cardiologists, nurses and pharmacists. The Medical Officer of Health in Ijede LCDA, Dr. Tajudeen Saheed, commended Egbin Power Plc for the laudable initiative.

“Even though we have primary and secondary health centres within the LCDA, it is important to note that this initiative of the power company is free and accessible to all. “We are blessed in the LCDA to have such an impactful program, which will further help provide the needed health care to residents of the host communities,” he noted. Also speaking, the Leader and Baale of Ipakan Community, Chief Mustapha Lasisi, thanked the power generation company for giving back to the community

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...