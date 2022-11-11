Business

Egbin Power conducts free medical outreach for host communities

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In its continuous effort towards promoting quality health and sustainability, Egbin Power Plc has conducted a 3-day free medical outreach for members of its host communities in Egbin, Ipakan and Ijede as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Egbin Power Plc, the largest power generation company in Nigeria, said the free medical checkup was organised to reinforce its commitment to the wellbeing of members in the host communities including youths, women, children, and aged people by providing access to periodic healthcare screening, to promote sound health.

The three-day medical outreach, which catered for more than 4,000 people, offered cardiovascular check-up, diabetes screening, dental care and medications to beneficiaries who were attended to by healthcare professionals. Head of Corporate Communications and Branding, Egbin Power Plc., Felix Ofulue, said the company is committed to driving sustainability, people empowerment and promoting the welfare of members of its host communities in line with its CSR intervention programme. The outreach was facilitated in partnership with Cecy Health Consult, a professional healthcare company, and it provided members of host communities access to quality health examination and free medications conducted by certified health practitioners. “Our CSR initiatives are devoted to benefitting and improving the quality of life within the community.

This initiative started in 2019 in our host communities and thousands of residents of these communities have benefitted. We are quite pleased with the turn out this year,“ said Ofulue as he reflected on the outcome of the exercise. “As a company, we are passionate about health and safety of the people in the communities we operate, and we uphold the maxim that ‘we truly care’.

In addition to our corporate social responsibility, this exercise is also part of the company’s commitment to a mutually beneficial relationship with its host communities. “We sincerely hope that these interventions will help change the narrative around health care in these communities,” he said. Speaking, the Leader of the facilitating Health team and Managing Director of Cecy Health Consult, Dr. Yomi Jaiye, commended Egbin Power Plc for making it a point ofduty to promote wellness in its host communities consistently over the years. He revealed that the 35-man medical team that conducted the outreach comprised medical officers, family physicians, internal medicine specialists, dentists, cardiologists, nurses and pharmacists. The Medical Officer of Health in Ijede LCDA, Dr. Tajudeen Saheed, commended Egbin Power Plc for the laudable initiative.

“Even though we have primary and secondary health centres within the LCDA, it is important to note that this initiative of the power company is free and accessible to all. “We are blessed in the LCDA to have such an impactful program, which will further help provide the needed health care to residents of the host communities,” he noted. Also speaking, the Leader and Baale of Ipakan Community, Chief Mustapha Lasisi, thanked the power generation company for giving back to the community

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stallion empowers mechanics, restates commitment to youth development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stallion Auto Keke Limited, a member of the Stallion Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Nigerian youths even as the firm has embarked on an expansive youth empowerment programme for three-wheeler mechanics across the country.   The initiative, which is already driven in five towns with more than 1000 enrolled mechanics and […]
Business

Polaris Bank holds maiden draw of ‘Save & Win’ promo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The first draw of the ongoing Polaris Save & Win promo is scheduled to hold today, November 4, 2022, according to a press release. The statement said that the draw which would be conducted electronically, holds at the Bank’s Victoria Island, Lagos headquarters and would be broadcast live on all its social media channels where […]
Business

NDLEA combs Lagos airport terminal for drugs

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

With a week extension for the resumption of international flights from the Lagos airport, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) MMIA is to embark on a sweep of the terminal hall for drugs hidden in and around the terminal. The NDLEA Airport Commander, Mr. Ahmadu Garba in a chat with reporters said, the about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica