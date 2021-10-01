News

Egbin Power surges productivity, offers free heart screening, medications for 3,000

. Adopt Egbin Community Relations Template, Community leaders charge Companies, businesses

. People remain number one on 2021 strategic plan – Spokesman

Biggest thermal Plant in Sub-Saharan Africa, Egbin Power Plc, has offered free cardiovascular, diabetes screening, dental care and medications to over 3,000 members of its host communities, a move the company said is central to its 2021 strategic focus for sustainability .

The power company, which did this through a three-day medical outreach at its host communities of Egbin, Ipakan and Ijede, noted that this was done in commemoration of the 2021 World Heart Day.

Speaking at the events where wheel chairs and crutches were also distributed to the physically challenged, the Head of Public Relations for the company, Mr. Kingsley Okotie, said; “for us at Egbin, part of our strategic focus for 2021 has to do with sustainability and our focus is in three phases; The people, the Plant and Profit. And you will agree with me that the most important and critical aspect of this focus for us is the people. Recall we just completed our annual scholarship programme where about 20 beneficiaries from the communities were awarded , vocational training for 60 persons amongst other CSR interventions in place for our hosts.

“The people is not just our employees or human capital, but, of course, also our environment, the people in the community where we operate, who has made it possible for us to do business and do this business in a sustainable manner.”

The leader of the medical team, Dr. Yomi Jaiye of CECY Health Consult, added that the medical outreach is a great opportunity Egbin Plc has maximized to give back to the host communities over the last couple of years.

“Today is about giving back to the people of the communities that played host to the company that is holding a cardinal position in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“The 2021 World Heart Day is to spread awareness of the cardovascular diseases including heart diseases and stroke.

“This year, we are leveraging on technology to give the care to people and here right now, we have a smart ECG/ECH being done for the people. Then we also have smart devices that can do body mass index (bmi), without doing too much of calculation. We also have here smart blood sugar check as well as the fact that we will look at other conditions that could help heart care.

“There will be medical screenings for Cardiovascular diseases, Arthritis and Joint care, Diebetes, dental care and general consultations.”

Reacting to the development, reoresentatives of the three host communites charged other companies and businesses in Nigeria to adopt the community relations template of Egbin in dealing with their hosts.

They unanimously commended the power generation company for its commitment and diligence in its relationship with their host communities.

“The managment of Egbin does not even wait for us to ask before they do what is necessary. There is a lot for others to learn from this company that holds its host communities in high esteem,” Baale of Ipakan, Mustafa Lasisi, said.

“It has been the nature of Egbin to come to our rescue whenever assistamce is needed. An adage that says health is wealth. So if you are healthy, you are sure to go about your normal duties,” Idaya Jamiu, a beneficiary from Ijede community said.

The three-day outreach took care of more than 3,000 persons, a move that is expected to increase overall well-being of the people and productivity across board.

