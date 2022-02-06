News Top Stories

Egbin resumes normal operation, adds 660mw to National Grid

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade Egbin Comment(0)

Power Plant has resumed normal operation few days, after a minor fire incident knocked off the electricity generation from Africa’s largest gas-fired power plant.

 

The fire incident rocked the plant, which generates at least 20 per cent of the electricity consumed in Nigeria, which accorded Egbin the rights to hold privileged position in the sector.

Speaking on the issue to Sunday Telegraph yesterday, in Lagos, the Group Managing Director of Sahara Power, owners of the Egbin Power Plant, Mr Kola Adesina, said that a unit of the plant with installed 220 megawatts has commenced operation.

 

He said: “The plant is not completely out of operation as erroneously reported. We only shut down as a safety measure but as I speak with you, one unit is back on stream generating 220mw. We understand the impact on the national economy. Although it is a sequence, we have mobilised resources to ensure we continue to energise the economy.”

He further said that before the end of the day, another unit will be up to raise generation from the plant to 440mw. Adeshina assured Nigerians that the plant within the level of technical and managerial support given to it, will be adding 660mw before the weekend runs out.

He advised Nigerians not to send wrong signals of blackouts resulting from the fire incident, explaining that it was not a crippling inferno and that the management understand the critical input of the plant in stabilising electricity supply in the country.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

