Egbin surges ratings for Nigeria’s investment, sports

Biggest power generation company in sub-Saharan Africa, Egbin Power Plc, has surged the ratings and hope for investments and Sports development in Nigeria.

Egbin Power Pl’s Football Club, the Strike Force, beat a team of the National Control Centre (NCC) 4-1 in a friendly match watched live by two ex- Super Eagles, Friday Ekpo and Victor Agali, among members of the management team and staff of the Egbin Power Plc.

Acting Chief Operating Officer for the company, Olurotimi Famoroti, who raised hope of further investments in corporate social responsibilty and sports during a friendly match between the Strike Force and the NCC Osogbo, at the Egbin standard Football field, Lagos, reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainability of its leadership position in the power generation space.

This position, Famoroti continued, would be sustained with high standard of integrity, friendliness and human capital development which the company has globally been known for.

“The return leg of this friendly match was even fixed very close to the 25th anniversary of the Sahara Group, our mother company, to show that these values are shared among all company’s within the group.

“The first leg was played in Osogbo in which our team won 2-1 and as you can see today, our team, the Strike Force, has also given the Sahara Group a beautiful anniversary gift by winning 4-1. It is our way of lubricating the wheel of friendship between the transmission and generation.

It is to show that Egbin is committed to its staff welfare and the total human capital development,” he said. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s ex- Internationals, Victor Agali and Friday Ekpo, Applauded Egbin’s investment and dedication to sports development.

The duo who were special guests at the friendly match commended Egbin for its 4-1 win over NCC Osogbo. Fielding questions from newsmen, Ekpo, tasked all investors in Nigeria to emulate Egbin Power Plc for the event, which he said, would lift the Spirit of staff and members of their families, and eventualy help boost productivity.

“I congratulate Egbin for organising this friendly game. I have seen very good players here today who, at the same time, are staff of the company. If other companies emilate Egbin, it will be a good thing.

It should not just be working, working all the time. There should be a space created for recreational activities like this. In the first half of the friendly encounter, officiated by the FIFA referee, Akintoye Yemisi, Toyeeb Olayinka of the Strike Force opened the net with the first goal. Salami Abdul Gafar scored an equaliser for the NCC team through a penalty.

The pace and tempo of the game changed during the second half with the second goal from the Strike Force by Francis Otubo while Taofeek Olayinka with Jersy number 9 scored the third and fourth goals to figuratively nail the coffin of the NCC team for the match.

The FIFA referee, Akintoye Yemisi, was assisted by Afinni Isa and Aghaowa Emmanuel while the highly revered Prince Oges Samson was the match commissioner

