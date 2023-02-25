Ego Boyo: Nollywood in position to tell African story accurately

Nwakaego (Ego) Boyo is a Nigerian actor, producer, executive producer and creative entrepreneur who is popular for her role as Anne Haastrup in the early ’90s soap, Checkmate. She is the Founder and Managing Director of Temple Productions, Temple films and Temple Studio. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the prolific filmmaker and advocate spoke about the inspiration for making ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’, the challenges of shooting in Makoko, and why Nollywood should champion telling the real African stories among others. Excerpts: From media advocacy to education and philanthropy; what is the core element that drives you towards your projects? I would say it’s a mix of two basic instincts: a compelling need to tell a particular story, or that tug your heart feeling when it’s time to promote a cause that resonates. What is it about filmmaking that inspires you? The ability to tell a story in a unique way in this incredible and fascinating art form. To tell stories with meaning, develop characters that resonate, characters one can empathize with, understand and can identify with in some way. Using all the tools, great visuals, sound, music and the dexterity of language in a way that then elicits a reaction from audiences and just keeps them engaged and connected. What was it about the script of the ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’… Several things spoke to me, one of which was missing children – bringing to light the fact that a lot of children go missing in Nigeria and sometimes we don’t know what happened and their families don’t get closure. The second was forgiveness, where someone may have committed the most heinous crime against you, and then you’re confronted by that person or situation, and you’re in a position to forgive. Lastly, there was the focus on the police and their ability to assist citizens in these sorts of cases. Those were the three things that stood out for me in this script. Will it be right to say that ‘The Ghost and The House of Truth’ is your biggest project seeing that it is now showing in the UK? Yes in terms of how far it has gone from festivals to screenings in multiple countries, streaming etc. but in terms of scale, no. What was your experience shooting in Makoko? We went into the community and ensured that we became a part of them. We met with the leaders and people in the community and formed a bond. We were able to get their buyin because we made them a part of the film, providing employment. Some of the people in the scenes with the canoes, for instance, were actual residents, they weren’t actors. We were very sensitive about shooting around the area and in people’s homes. There were also challenges. Most of us in the cast and crew had never shot anything in Makoko, so navigating through the scenes on the water and making sure our people were safe were key. We were literally in uncharted waters. Are there any screenplays that you especially remember that influenced you or impacted you? There is one or two that have stayed with me. One that comes to mind is a Husband’s Wife, l watched it on stage and read the play and eventually acquired the adaptation for the screen. The story is about the relationship between a husband and wife, finding their individual identities, empty nest, and aging and how their relationship evolves over the years. Another is the story of Amina the Warrior Queen. I read an adaptation some years ago, spoke about it for years and I plan one day to make the film. In recent times, global attention has shifted towards Nollywood and major distribution companies are showing interest. In your opinion, what do you think 2023 will look like for the industry? I believe we already see it playing out; multiple deals have been signed and more will be announced soon I am sure. A number of streaming platforms could potentially enter the fray. There are so many projects and many players to emerge, so there will be many more deals we will be hearing about in the next few months. Records have reportedly been broken again in the cinemas here and with the introduction into the North American Market of the Buka Street film; if the numbers are as good as we are hearing, then that’s another point of entry for Nollywood in its pursuit of international recognition and domination. How do you think Nollywood can influence or shape global perspectives of African storytelling? We must stay true to our story; our diverse cultures and traditions and the storytelling that makes us a unique people. The African narrative has been told to the world for too long by non-Africans, and Nollywood is in a position to tell the story accurately, debunk the myths, rewrite history and show the heart of Africa to the world.

As the surge in inflation continues to shrink the number of cinema-goers, what do you think industry stakeholders should be doing to mitigate the situation? Inflation is an issue for both the movie lovers and for us film makers and we must rethink the way we fund films to ensure it’s affordable to viewers. The film industry seems to be decisively moving online, and we must continue to invest in the infrastructure required to expand and deepen our reach, eventually making films more accessible and affordable. If you were to remake a Nollywood classic; which film would you remake and why? ‘Violated’, simply for nostalgic reasons. The story also is quite topical and I think the area of Peggy’s life we didn’t get to see could be explored as well as her need for closure with the issue of abuse. What are the projects and collaborations on the horizon for you? I am working on a documentary and two feature films, collaborating with fellow filmmakers. The details will be revealed in time once we are at that stage. When it is time for you to relax and blow out steam, what are some of those things you do? I read a lot because I love reading and that has really helped my work. When you read books, you get creative ideas. I read voraciously and I am always with books.

Like this: Like Loading...