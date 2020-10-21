Eguaveon in Mali for Stade Malien’s job

Ex-Super Eagles international, Augustine Eguaveon, was expected to be announced as the Chief coach of Malian club Stade Malien after discussions with the club officials.

The former ACB and Insurance FC ace defender and the officials of the club held fruitful talks over becoming the new handler of the team and reports revealed the former Nigerian international has agreed to take up the post.

Eguaveon, according to reports from the West African country arrived Bamako on Tuesday to hold further talks with the management of the club before signing his contract.

It is the third ime the 55-year-old will be managing a club outside Nigeria following his stint with Malta’s Silema Wanderers South African club Black Leopards.

The former defender started his coaching career with Silema Wanderers in the year 2000 and has managed a number of clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Eguaveon last managed NPFL club Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure.

He led the the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Gent defender has also managed the Nigeria U-20 and U-23 sides.

He also handed Enyimba International of Aba, Bendel Insurance and Gombe United, South Africa’s Black Leopards, Malta’s Sliema Wanderers

