Sports

Eguaveon in Mali for Stade Malien’s job

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Ex-Super Eagles international, Augustine Eguaveon, was expected to be announced as the Chief coach of Malian club Stade Malien after discussions with the club officials.

The former ACB and Insurance FC ace defender and the officials of the club held fruitful talks over becoming the new handler of the team and reports revealed the former Nigerian international has agreed to take up the post.

Eguaveon, according to reports from the West African country arrived Bamako on Tuesday to hold further talks with the management of the club before signing his contract.

It is the third ime the 55-year-old will be managing a club outside Nigeria following his stint with Malta’s Silema Wanderers South African club Black Leopards.

The former defender started his coaching career with Silema Wanderers in the year 2000 and has managed a number of clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Eguaveon last managed NPFL club Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure.

He led the the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Gent defender has also managed the Nigeria U-20 and U-23 sides.

He also handed Enyimba International of Aba, Bendel Insurance and Gombe United, South Africa’s Black Leopards, Malta’s Sliema Wanderers

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

COVID-19: Ghana women’s U17 gear up for Nigeria showdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ghana U17 women’s coach Baba Nuhu believes the team’s health and safety are under control despite their coronavirus challenges upon the camp’s resumption for the 2021 World Cup qualifiers. On special permission of Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo, the Black Maidens regrouped for camp last week despite a standing ban on all contact sports, including […]
Sports

AFCON 2023: Cote d’Ivoire inaugurates 60,000-seat stadium

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Cote d’Ivoire have inaugurated a new 60,000-seat Olympic stadium on the outskirts of the capital Abidjan in preparation towards the country’s hosting of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.   More than 50,000 people attended the event in Ebimpe on Saturday when President Alassane Ouatarra commissioned the stadium for use three years before the […]
Sports

Cash-strapped EPL clubs call emergency meeting over govt’s ‘no fans, no bailout ‘ stance

Posted on Author Reporter

  English Premier League clubs will meet on Tuesday in an emergency session to discuss the extraordinary circumstances of the current season now that the Government has effectively ruled out any fans attending matches until March. The special shareholders’ meeting is necessary because of the number of pressing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: