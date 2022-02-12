Sports

Eguavoen, Amuneke combo and the Cisse feat

On February 6, the Nigeria Football Federation announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Super Eagles by bringing in former Africa Footballer of the year, Emmanuel Amuneke, as Chief Coach while former international, Augustine Eguavoen, who led the senior national team to Cameroon, stays as Interim Technical Adviser. It did not come as a surprise because somehow, the move was anticipated for close to one week until the confirmation came from the federation with the announcement which also stated clearly that the idea of a foreign handler, Jose Paseiro, initially announced by the NFF had been jettisoned.

“Salisu Yusuf is the 2nd Assistant Coach/Chief Coach of the CHAN team and Joseph Yobo is 3rd Assistant while Aloysius Agu remains the Goalkeepers’ Trainer,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi stated in the release announcing the reconstitution of the technical crew. “The positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar,” he added. The NFF decision is a brilliant idea because Amuneke has in-depth knowledge of the game and will be an asset to Eguavoen.

The combination will be good and I have no fear that with the backing of NFF, the Eagles will pick the Qatar 2022 ticket with victory over Black Stars of Ghana over two legs next month. In Cameroon, Eguavoen showed that a Nigerian can coach the Eagles to attain glory. Amuneke is a member of FIFA and CAF study groups with knowledge of how to get the best results and deal with technical issues in the round leather game.

As colleagues in the 1994 class of the Eagles team, I expect a good working relationship from the two contrary to the fears of many followers of the game. However, Salisu and Yobo should have been seconded outright to the country’s CHAN team while Alloy Agu deserves a break. Eguavoen and Amuneke should have been given a chance to bring two more coaches that could work with them. Alloy has been unable to give Nigerians a solid goalkeeper over the years and should have been replaced perhaps by Vincent Enyeama. The Ghanaians are very serious about this fixture and the rivalry between the two countries makes the encounter dicey.

While I look forward to a long period of having Nigerian coaches in charge of the Eagles, the task of making that a reality starts from the encounter against the Black Stars. The Eagles are good enough to get be at the World Cup and so the new technical crew should work together to get the ticket to Qatar after which other things should fall in place.

The NFF should settle all bills of the team and create a very good template for victory. There should be total support and respect for Eguavoen and his crew just as the NFF gave to Rohr. The federation should also be ready to be patient with the domestic coaches to ultimately take Nigeria back to the top on the continent and make the Eagles compete well among the best teams in the world. Good enough, it was a domestic coach that won the just concluded Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Top foreign coaches like Carlos Quireoz of Egypt, Tom Saintfiet of The Gambia, Antonio Silva Oliveira of Cameroon, etc fell along the way. Senegal’s triumph with Aliou Cisse is a big statement to domestic coaches on the continent. Cisse lost in the AFCON final as a player in 2002, he also lost as a coach in 2019 but won in 2021 edition to give Senegal the very first AFCON title.

The patience of the Senegalese federation to retain him in the past seven years is crucial. Today, he is the best coach in Africa based on the AFCON win. This is food for thought not only for Nigeria but all other football federation officials inA frica. There is a ‘Cisse’ in every country but the confidence to entrust them with the national team job is the issue. Ghana only recently named another foreign coach, Chris Hughton, as Technical Adviser with a Ghanaian, Otto Addo as interim head coach. The foreigner could have all the knowledge but he cannot know the players and people more than the Ghanaian coaches. Football is more than what happens in 90 minutes, many other things are involved and so one expects a perfect result from the Eguavoen, Amuneke combo as the Ghana match draws near.

 

