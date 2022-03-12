Eguavoen, Amuneke should be given contracts, time to flourish fanny amun

…says Pinnick should jettison Third Term ambition

A former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation and former Eagles coach Fanny Amun told ADEKUNLE SALAMI that the NFF should create enabling environment for the current Eagles handlers to deliver Qatar 2022 ticket. He spoke on other national football matters including the forthcoming NFF elections. Excerpts…

What is your view on officiating and the welfare in the Nigeria Professional Football League?

Only the actors will understand better. The administrative staff, players, club owners and those in charge of the leagues are in the position to further explain the lapses which have made the league deteriorate to this state of disrepute. I am of the strong opinion that every principal actor should be able to play their respective roles objectively for the good of the game. Despite the challenges that have bedevilled the entire league, it may not be right to completely disregard the mileage and engage in complete condemnation that nothing better could come out from the entire Nigerian league system. There is the opinion of bookmakers that there is the need to bear in mind the years that this same league has contributed immensely to the replacement processes of players for continental and national team’s assignments. All principal actors should be strict with their rules objectively to make the league better while the welfare of the players should not be compromised, rather they should be motivated for optimal performance to boost the standard of the game. The current settings have government playing a major role in the areas of funding coupled with infrastructures. We still battle with the lapses from the basic needs like good pitches, welfare of players, team officials, and adequate provision for the payment and entitlements of referees. The entire system from the set up through player engagement by owners, entire stages of sponsorship drive is like a chain and the structures should be in place in a manner that it will attract mileage with the enabling environment for fans to storm the stadia across the nation We cannot pretend not to know that the challenges are there and so efforts must be made to correct the grey areas to achieve the set goals of our league. We should still go back to memory lane when same league was attractive enough for its products to feature in the senior national teams.

Our senior national women’s team, the Super Falcons, now struggle to win berths for Women’s Nations Cup and FIFA World Cup. What are we not getting right?

Yes your observations are correct but as you know, nothing is permanent in life. In the past, Nigerian women’s teams easily dominated but having a ride in African women football was on merit. Now the trend has changed which is a wake-up call that the gap has been bridged and not a tea party any longer. So, it is good for the game that there are no more minnows. It’s now very competitive for Nigeria and so there is urgent need to put in more efforts to boost the scouting of female players and other grassroots initiative to strengthen the Falcons. It is clear we need more fresh legs to make the women team stronger so that Nigeria can remain number one in Africa and also be among the best in the world.

We still have a huge problem of transition in the country’s football. How can this be permanently tackled?

Sadly, we do not have a football culture. The issue is not limited to football but sports in general, hence, the regulatory authorities have not been allowed to perform their primary respon- sibilities. They are to formu- l a t e policies that could develop sports at the grassroots level, regulatory and oversight functions. Not until when we recognise and appreciate that there should be division of labour, the problem of transitioning players from one grade to another will linger on. Sports is now science and some of the principal actors have not accepted the primary responsibility of an institution like the National Institute for Sports {NIS} not to talk of the regulatory institutions which they regard as interferences till date. I consider it as ignorance because today, we should be benefitting from the huge successes recorded in the age grade football in the past.

Many Nigerian top players feature for average or little known clubs abroad. Why is this persistent?

Rome was not built in a day, so everyone has a starting point in life. In the past, the expectation to have Nigerian players was not there but our players broke into the foreign leagues in the late ‘80s. Later, it was so prominent that Nigerians were playing every second for top teams across the world. At our glorious times, it was the needed platform to ensure Nigeria participated in every tournament which was a boost to the skills of developing players. Also, in today’s world, the players need to do more because heaven helps those who help themselves. There is need to educate the players on how to work with experienced agents who know what to do about the overall management of players such that they will be in the right place at right time. The agents will also work for their future. This does not come easy or cheap but truth is current top players know what to do to sell themselves better to the world but the question is are they ready to do so?

What is your view on the Austin Eguavoen/Emmanuel Amuneke combination for the World Cup play-off against Ghana?

We called for this and the federation has conceded to it but to the best of my knowledge, it was not voluntarily accepted. Are the two coaches tested hands? My answer is yes but they are under pressure. If you call them interim, the confidence to deliver will be reduced. To also use the qualification against Ghana as a yardstick is wrong and brings loads of pressure on them. History has it that their predecessors had a flexible task to deliver, especially the foreign handlers with ample opportunities over years to experiment. Equity should be the watchword not a threat. The coaches should be confirmed and given a contract like all others before them. This will make them work better.

What are the chances of the Eagles in the forth-coming match against Ghana?

At the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon, the media review was that at every stage, the best teams that had better preparations lose out due to ill luck. We should not be living at the stone age of being told stories by self-acclaimed analysts that this is what should happen or some lies after a defeat. The reality is that it was the teams that stayed longer that deserve such feat. So others should have a review and compliment the areas of deficiencies for better performances. Any match involving Nigeria and Ghana is always tough. The two countries did averagely at AFCON and we should take this very seriously and do the needful. We are both wounded and need this ticket to bounce back and win the heart of our fans and nations to book a place in Qatar 2022. The players must double their efforts together with the coaches but more importantly, the NFF must consolidate on the template that has guaranteed success for Nigeria in the recent past. Let me emphasise that we must all place our sentiments aside to support the qualification for Qatar 2022. Winning the ticket should be a joint task that must be done and not the responsibility of the federation alone. We must all rise to support the preparation by the Nigerian football authorities because the ticket is not negotiable. Nigerians cannot afford to experience the crises of 2005 that affected Nigeria’s qualification and depriving us a place at the 2006 FIFA World Cup finals in Germany.

There are political issues in the NFF ranging from court cases to overall administration of all national teams…How will you react to this?

I supported Amaju Pinnick from the start and have no regrets convincing him to contest which was a difficult task inside a shopping mall in Brazil in 2014. The existing crisis was not well managed to the extent that blood brothers who identified the lapses and violations felt insulted to further fuel the crisis since it was also alleged that Pinnick was not approachable. The terminal date remains sacrosanct come September 2022 and taking the credible route of an iconic former Nigerian President Dr Ebele Jonathan (GCON) should be a choice. Since 2015 General Elections President Jonathan has been a credible example of someone who lost an election as a sitting president and conceded defeat to an incoming President Muhammad Buhari and celebrated globally. So in same manner, Pinnick has done well and he should consider a safe exit with a smooth transition. Now that you mentioned the NFF election, Pinnick has not stated his position to go for a third term despite insinuations to that effect… …Absolute power corrupts absolutely but there are also issues that are avoidable hence an elder once mentioned that the wise mind that has a solid parental back ground knows when to exit honourably at a time when the ovation is loudest. Every tenure since the establishment of the football association has played roles that the subsequent administration built upon. Hence, they say governance is a continuous process and Pinnick and the executive board have played their part. A third term mission will be suicidal and equity will be neglected. The North and South format has always worked out and good candidates exist in every region that should be able to continue from the scheduled election date in September. It is historical that Amaju made history as back-to-back president; the pending court cases should be vacated and I hope he does not end like others who mortgaged their life time integrity from grace to grass. The template for the transition as spelt out in the statutes should commence to avoid the usual nature of crises. Nigeria is a sovereign nation and the usual propaganda project of the threat of FIFA ban by the beneficiaries should be a thing of the past.

