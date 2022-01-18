Sports

Eguavoen: Eagles won’t underrate opponents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Says: We’ll be prepared  for a massive fight

 

Interim Coach Augustine Eguavoen says his already-qualified Super Eagles have no reason to look down on their opponents or approach the game in a carefree manner when they take to the pitch of Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua against the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau tomorrow.

Nigeria have eased into the Round of 16 as group leaders, with a match to spare, courtesy of the wins over Egypt and Sudan in their two matches and the combination of other results, notably Egypt’s defeat of Guinea Bissau on Saturday.

 

Yet, Eguavoen says his team will deduct nothing from their consolidated one-matchat- a-time and win-all strategy adopted for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, even as there is no serious pressure going into that final group phase encounter. “It is important for us to sustain the winning mentality while we keep our heads on our shoulders.

 

We are yet to win anything here except points. Guinea Bissau needs the three points because they have only one so far and we must be prepared for a massive fight. “If we let down our guard, we could be punished, and that would not be good for the team’s psychology.

 

We will go for the three points.” Guinea Bissau drew 0-0 with Sudan in their first match, losing a penalty awarded to them late in the game, and then fell to a Mohamed Salah goal in a match they gave their all and even felt they should have been awarded an equalizer that was cancelled late in the encounter.

 

“With a little more luck, they could have beaten Sudan and could have drawn with Egypt. That is the kind of opposition we face on Wednesday.

 

Nobody will tell me they’re pushovers,” added Eguavoen. Eguavoen, 56, is the only man to have coached Nigeria to win all three matches in the group phase of the AFCON since the country started participating at this level since 1963.

 

He was head coach when the Eagles defeated Ghana 1-0, Zimbabwe 2-0 and Senegal 2-1 at the Al Masry Stadium, Port Said to sweep the stakes at the 2006 finals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON: Eguavoen adopts Rohr’s provisional lists

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Eagles camp to open after Christmas …as coach coy on Nations Cup target Super Eagles Interim Manager Austin Eguavoen has confirmed he will work with the 40- man provisional list prepared by his predecessor Gernot Rohr as he attempts to pick a strong team for the 2021 African Cup of Nations which will begin on […]
Sports

AFN President to grace South-West athletics tourney

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Tonobok Okowa, president of Athletics Federation of Nigeria has promised to grace the maiden South-West Athletics Secondary Schools Invitational and Relays billed to hold later this month at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Ground in Yaba, Lagos. Dr Solomon Alao, the South West Zonal representative on the board of the AFN told newsmen in […]
Sports

EPL: Ndombele stunner helps Spurs beat Sheff Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham got their top-four challenge back on track with a comfortable victory against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United. A disappointing run of just one win in their six previous Premier League fixtures had seen Spurs slip down the table with their inability to kill off games proving damaging, reports the BBC. But they were back to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica