Eguavoen exposing Rohr’s deficiencies in Cameroon

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations started with cautious play by most of the teams and this led to a drought of goals. Many of the first round of games were not as interesting as expected and this brought a question mark on the quality of the game on the continent especially as it was only the host country Cameroon that managed to score two goals in a match after first round of games.

The Indomitable Lions defeated Ethiopia 4-1 in the start of second round of games and that ignited the tournament After the slow start, the ongoing AFCON has exploded with surprise results and upsets of sorts. No one expected Black Stars of Ghana, four-time champions – to record two defeats and just one draw in three games.

Sad enough it was debutants Comoros that sent the Ghanaians out in the decisive match with a 3-2 win. Africa’s number one team on FIFA’s rankings, Senegal, also struggled all through the group phase with just one win and two draws with only one penalty goal scored by star player, Sadio Mane. The defending champions, Algeria, did not fare better.

The Desert Warriors surprisingly lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea after playing 0-0 with Sierra Leone in their first match and in the decisive last game against Cote d’Ivoire, the Desert Warriors were sent out of the competition as the Elephants won 3-1. And so the AFCON has opened up in terms of standard. The Super Eagles emerged the most outstanding team after the preliminaries with nine points from three games under the tutelage of Austin Eguavoen.

Eagles defeated Egypt 1-0, beat Sudan 3-1 and whipped Guinea Bissau 2-0. They scored six goals and conceded just one through a penalty kick. It was not expected for many reasons. Former Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, who displayed huge deficiencies was fired with just few days to the tournament and head of Technical Department of the federation, Austin Eguavoen, took charge and while still trying to put the team together for AFCON, the Nigeria Football Federation engaged a new foreign manager, Jose Peseiro. These issues were too much for Eguavoen and his boys to contend with.

The team did not also have the best of preparations with the club versus country row prevalent in Africa and the injury crisis rocking the Eagles, it was tough to name the final list for Cameroon 2021 taking place in 2022. So far, in Cameroon, the Eagles are the toast of the competition courtesy of Eguavoen’s work. Interestingly, the same boys Rohr failed to deploy properly are the ones at the ongoing AFCON. It was learnt that the training schedule of Eguavoen is unique with no repetition of technical sessions in the first 10 days. The former Eagles skipper also engages the players in one-on-one talks to prepare them for matches.

In the last group game against Guinea Bissau, only three regular players –William Troost Ekong, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi – were in the starting line-up, yet the Eagles showed pattern and desire to excel. It is instructive to state that between January 11 and 19, Eguavoen has shown the deficiencies of Rohr by creating a pattern for the Eagles.

He said from the beginning that he would explore wing play and Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze have exploited that while the entire team now display a pattern of play within a short time. Eguavoen is modest with his achievements so far as he said “We have won nothing yet but points. We have to go on with just one match at a time. We need to double efforts to go all the way”. President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement signed by media aide, Femi Adesina, commended the steady progress of the Eagles. The President urges the Eguavoen-led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in this competition. It might look too early to commend Eguavoen but truth is the former international is a ‘breath of fresh air’ compared to Rohr.

The NFF will have to ensure this tactician, no matter the eventual result posted at the AFCON, must be part of the technical crew of the team if not the overall head. Going forward, the NFF should think about results and more of reality rather than rushing to embrace a foreign coach at all times. The AFCON halftime report of Eguavoen is excellent and we wait if the NFF will throw away this result-oriented tactician for an unknown foreign handler…Time will tell.

