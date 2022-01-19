Sports

Eguavoen: I will take Eagles job if…

Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, has said he will take the national team job on a permanent basis if offered the job despite his position as the Technical, Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Speaking during the team’s press conference ahead of the final Group D game against Guinea Bissau at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Eguavoen said it is up to the NFF to take such decision. “Nobody is best for the job,” Eguavoen said. “Those craving for me to take the job permanently I say thank you and why not.

I’m happy with the position I occupy in the NFF but if that opportunity comes why not but when we get to that river, we will cross it. “I think a coach is a coach, everyone has his own style of management, methods and leadership. For me foreign coach or local coach, a coach is a coach. It does not matter. “It is not so easy.

I was part of a group that interviewed some of the coaches for the job and as the Technical Director of the NFF, I had to be involved and if the NFF give me the job why not but it is up to them to decide. If a contract has been signed then we have to respect it. “The only thing I can guarantee is that we will have a good working relationship because I know the terrain, he does not and we have to make sure we provide a platform to be relaxed and I will support him 100 per cent because it is not about me but the country first.”

 

