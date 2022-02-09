Sports

Eguavoen needs Amuneke’s technical sagacity – Pinnick

Posted on Author Ajibade olusesan Comments Off on Eguavoen needs Amuneke’s technical sagacity – Pinnick

..hails Eagles’  interim manager

 

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has said the Super Eagles needed technical sagacity which necessitated the drafting of former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke to the national team.

 

The NFF announced its decision to retain Austin Eguavoen on interim basis but appointed Amuneke as the Chief Coach of the side and relegated the occupant of that post Salisu Yusuf to assistant coach.

 

Pinnick praised the contributions of the interim Technical Adviser of the team Eguavoen, saying the former Eagles’ captain distinguished himself with the performance of the national team at the justconcluded African Cup of Nations despite taking over from the erstwhile manager Gernot Rohr with few weeks to the start of the competition.

 

However, Pinnick said the story at AFCON could have been different with the injection of more technical input and they have now solidified the crew with Amuneke’s inclusion ahead of next month’s 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

 

“Eguavoen did well and he provided good leadership in the team,” praised Pinnick. “He gave the team freedom to express themselves, but trust me there can be more to it in terms of the way we want to win. “Generally, I commended him for what he did with the team.

 

He took the job at short notice and he was able to deliver. “He won three games convincingly. The only team in the tournament to do that in the first round. “The team we defeated in the first round, Egypt, reached the final.

 

“What we need to do now is to just inject some kind of technical sagacity to the team.” The appointment of Emm a n u e l Amuneke as first assistant to Eguavoencouldbe NFF answer to this technical shortcoming.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

‘Most divided’ Olympics kick off in China

Posted on Author Reporter

  The most divided Olympic Games in decades gets under way in China on Friday as Beijing becomes the only city to host both the Summer and now the Winter Games. As well as tight Covid-19 controls, the Games are fraught with political tensions over allegations of human rights abuses and boycotts. Most of the […]
Sports

Man City’s Mendy charged with seventh count of rape

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with an additional count of rape in addition to earlier charges of rape and sexual assault, British media reported on Wednesday. Mendy, 27, has now been accused of eight offences against five women, which includes seven counts of rape, reports Reuters. The charges against Mendy are […]
Sports

Boost for Eagles as Abdullahi returns to training

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles utility star, Shehu Abdullahi’s return to training will serve as a big boost for the national team ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana in March after missing the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon due to injury. The former Kano Pillars star alongside Leon Balogun were […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica