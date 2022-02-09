Eguavoen needs Amuneke’s technical sagacity – Pinnick

..hails Eagles’ interim manager

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has said the Super Eagles needed technical sagacity which necessitated the drafting of former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke to the national team.

The NFF announced its decision to retain Austin Eguavoen on interim basis but appointed Amuneke as the Chief Coach of the side and relegated the occupant of that post Salisu Yusuf to assistant coach.

Pinnick praised the contributions of the interim Technical Adviser of the team Eguavoen, saying the former Eagles’ captain distinguished himself with the performance of the national team at the justconcluded African Cup of Nations despite taking over from the erstwhile manager Gernot Rohr with few weeks to the start of the competition.

However, Pinnick said the story at AFCON could have been different with the injection of more technical input and they have now solidified the crew with Amuneke’s inclusion ahead of next month’s 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

“Eguavoen did well and he provided good leadership in the team,” praised Pinnick. “He gave the team freedom to express themselves, but trust me there can be more to it in terms of the way we want to win. “Generally, I commended him for what he did with the team.

He took the job at short notice and he was able to deliver. “He won three games convincingly. The only team in the tournament to do that in the first round. “The team we defeated in the first round, Egypt, reached the final.

“What we need to do now is to just inject some kind of technical sagacity to the team.” The appointment of Emm a n u e l Amuneke as first assistant to Eguavoencouldbe NFF answer to this technical shortcoming.

