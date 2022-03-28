Sports

Eguavoen says he’s not under pressure but rather motivated to deliver

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Augustine Eguavoen says he is not under pressure in their return match against the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs on Tuesday.

Eguavoen told newsmen on Monday in Abuja that he was rather motivated to achieve success knowing all Nigerians collectively want Nigeria to be in Qatar for the World Cup.

 “Our expectations as Nigeria are high, that is something I know all too well. But I am not under pressure because all of us have a responsibility regarding this match.

“And that is why I will urge all football lovers, fans, supporters clubs to come out in their numbers to support the Super Eagles on Tuesday.

 “At the end of the day, everyone will be happy. We should all keep the support high, and we pray that at the end of the day everybody will be happy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria will take on Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in a winner-take-all match.

Eguavoen assured that his team would definitely improve on their performance of Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, where the Super Eagles drew goalless with the Ghanaian side.

 “Our game will count on Tuesday, and we will make Nigerians proud,” he said.

The coach also assured that the Super Eagles were in good shape some minutes before their evening workout.

“Everyone is good to go. As for Innocent Bonke and Samuel Chukwueze, we will know where we are by late this (Friday) evening. But, as for the rest, all are in prime condition.

“The boys are all ready, knowing what is at stake and knowing that it is all or nothing for us at this stage,” he said.

Eguavoen assured that the team was going to take their goalscoring chances as they came their way, and better than they did in Kumasi on Friday.

“The focus now is to score goals, because the opportunity is always rare. You take them when you have them,” he said.

Speaking also, wing forward Moses Simon said he and his teammates would do their best to make Nigerians happy at the end of the match.

“It is not going to be about me but all about the team, and we will give whatever it takes. We will give everything on Tuesday,” he said.

“We all know what they will come here with, and we are ready to take the match,” he added.

NAN reports that the return match on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium will get underway by 6 p.m with the winners over two legs to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

(NAN)

 

