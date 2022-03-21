Sports

Eguavoen snubs Onazi, replaces injured Ndidi with Bonke

Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, looked outside of the standby list to call a replacement for the injured midfielder Wilfred Ndidi with Lorient player Innocent Bonke getting the nod.

Bonke was not in the standby list released two weeks ago by the coach but Eguavoen shot down the insinuation that 2013 African Cup of Nations winner Ogenyi Onazi might make a return to the team.

 

The coach had earlier got a bashing from pundits who questioned Onazi’s name on the standby list. Bonke was in action for Nigeria against Cape Verde in Praia i n  the early stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, replacing Ndidi at the time also. He’s had decent performances since he got to the French Ligue 1 from Swedish Allvenskan side FF Malmo. Nige- rian fans had been wary of Ndidi’s injury and called for a decent replacement for the f o r m e r Genk midfielder.

 

Leicester City manager, B r e n d a n Rodgers had announced that Ndidi will be out for a few weeks with the injury expected to last between 3 weeks to a month, automatically ruling Ndidi out of the games against Ghana.

