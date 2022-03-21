Eguavoen snubs Onazi, replaces injured Ndidi with Bonke

Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, looked outside of the standby list to call a replacement for the injured midfielder Wilfred Ndidi with Lorient player Innocent Bonke getting the nod.

Bonke was not in the standby list released two weeks ago by the coach but Eguavoen shot down the insinuation that 2013 African Cup of Nations winner Ogenyi Onazi might make a return to the team.

The coach had earlier got a bashing from pundits who questioned Onazi’s name on the standby list. Bonke was in action for Nigeria against Cape Verde in Praia i n the early stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, replacing Ndidi at the time also. He’s had decent performances since he got to the French Ligue 1 from Swedish Allvenskan side FF Malmo. Nige- rian fans had been wary of Ndidi’s injury and called for a decent replacement for the f o r m e r Genk midfielder.

Leicester City manager, B r e n d a n Rodgers had announced that Ndidi will be out for a few weeks with the injury expected to last between 3 weeks to a month, automatically ruling Ndidi out of the games against Ghana.

The Executive of Lagos Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN) on Saturday paid a condolence visit on the widow of late Fabio Lanipekun. Led by its Chairman, Debo Oshundun the exco said the visit was necessary to associate with the family of one of the foremost sports journalists out of Nigeria.

While condoling with the family, Oshundun said, “Baba Fabio Lanipekun meant many things to many people who came across him. He was a repertoire of Nigerian sports history, a teacher, mentor, friend and father to many of us”. “We are here to associate with the family and to tell them that they are not alone.

The association will like to be fully involved in the burial plans as a mark of respect to our father”. Speaking further, the association said amidst calls on the Federal Government to immortalise the late icon, the association will lead by example to preserve his legacy.

“As an association, we will lead by example and immortalise Baba Lanipekun so that generations unborn will hear his name and ask questions. When we firm up what we intend to do, we shall reach out

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...