Eguavoen steps down as Eagles coach after Tunisia loss

Nigeria’s interim coach, Austin Eguavoen has announced that he is stepping aside as coach of the team following the 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles in the rounds of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Eguavoen made the announcement shortly after the game, while also stating that he will be resuming his original role as Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Super Eagles who had initially won their three group games, were defeated by Tunisia who before the game had an outbreak of covid-19 in their camp and were without their coach and 11 players.

The 55-year-old Nigerian gaffer, said after the surprise exit of this team, that he will be resuming his old position and leave NFF to decide on the way forward.

He said: “What happens next is that; I’m the interim coach and Technical Director of the NFF, I will go back to my position and allow the Federation decide on the way forward.“

Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro was hired by NFF shortly before AFCON as coach of the team, he is expected to take over as the team’s manager after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles after their elimination from AFCON are now expected to face West African Neighbour, Ghana in a final World Cup qualifying match in March.

 

