Eguavoen submits AFCON 2021 technical report to NFF

…blasts fans who bullied Okoye, Iwobi
…charges players to stay focussed for Ghana ties

Super Eagles caretaker coach to the last 2021 African Cup of Nations, Austine Eguavoen, has submitted the technical report on the team’s outing at the tournament to the Nigeria Football Football Federation. The NFF secretary-general Dr Muhammad Sanusi, in a statement released by its Media director Ademola Olajire yesterday, confirmed receipt of the report.

“We have received the technical report on the AFCON 2021 and we are presently studying it, in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. Once the study and appraisal are done with, we will make known our position,” Sanusi said. Nigeria won all her three group phase matches against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Garoua, and emerged the only team in the tournament to log a maximum of nine points from three matches.

The team however lost by the odd goal to Tunisia in the Round of 16. The Super Eagles will take on Ghana’s Black Stars in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off round scheduled for the month of March. Meanwhile, Eguavoen has condemned the actions of some fans who abused and threatened players, including Alex Iwobi and Maduka Okoye, following Nigeria’s ouster from the tournament. Okoye and Iwobi came under intense bashing from some fans who blamed them for the loss to Tunisia and Eguavoen is convinced that the Eagles’ supporters went too far in showing their displeasure at the team’s Afcon failure. And the NFF’s Technical Director wants his compatriots to focus on the sacrifices the players make when representing the fatherland.

 

