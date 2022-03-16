Eguavoen sweats on Aribo, Aina, Omeruo’s fitness

Super Eagles coach Eguavoen is sweating over the fitness of three of his players for the Ghana and Nigeria World Cup playoff game. The players are Kenneth Omeruo, Joe Aribo and Ola Aina. Omeruo has not been listed for Leganes in their last four league games, fueling speculations that the 28-year-old could be nursing an injury. Aina on his part is yet to feature for Torino since he rejoined the Granata side after the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 24-year-old has been an unused substitute for his Italian side in 2022, while Aribo suffered an ankle injury in Glasgow Rangers’ 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last Thursday. The midfielder, who has been outstanding for the Gers this season, missed their Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Dundee United on Sunday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...