Eguavoen sweats on Aribo, Aina, Omeruo’s fitness

Super Eagles coach Eguavoen is sweating over the fitness of three of his players for the Ghana and Nigeria World Cup playoff game. The players are Kenneth Omeruo, Joe Aribo and Ola Aina. Omeruo has not been listed for Leganes in their last four league games, fueling speculations that the 28-year-old could be nursing an injury. Aina on his part is yet to feature for Torino since he rejoined the Granata side after the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 24-year-old has been an unused substitute for his Italian side in 2022, while Aribo suffered an ankle injury in Glasgow Rangers’ 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last Thursday. The midfielder, who has been outstanding for the Gers this season, missed their Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Dundee United on Sunday.

 

Sports

EPL: Man City hold off Wolves fightback to make winning start

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Villa narrowly beat 10-man Sheffield United Manchester City held off a second-half Wolves fightback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux. City did the damage in a superb first half as Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, playing for […]
Sports

Nigeria forward Okereke tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Club Brugge attacker David Okereke has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday morning, his Belgian club has confirmed. The 23-year-old has immediately gone into quarantine and he will miss his team’s trip to Zulte-Waregem on Sunday. However, he will be retested next week. Three days ago, the Nigeria youth international ended his goal drought for […]
Sports

FC One Rocket rolls out new technical crew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ahead of the new season, management of Eket-based FC, One Rocket, has named officials to manage the affairs of the Nigeria National League side.   The outfit in the Oil City being bankrolled by Rt. Hon. Nse Essien, a member representing Onna State Constituency in Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, recently bought over the NNL […]

