Eguavoen under fire over Eagles’ list for Ghana

Super Eagles Manager, Austin Eguavoen, is facing severe criticisms over the Super Eagles provisional list for the Nigeria/Ghana playoffs tie taking place later this month. Eguavoen released a list of 33 players – 25 in main list and seven on standby.

 

A former U-17 player, Akinwunmi Amao, Oghenekaro Etebo, yet to play for seven months and Ogueyi Onazi, who made standby list after close to four years out of the team, are some of the players followers of the game are questioning their call ups.

 

Having Taiwo Awoniyi and Paul Onuachu on standby list is also causing ripples while the noninclusion of any homebased player is another issue highlighted as bad signal from Eguavoen.

 

A former Eagles player Justice Christopher argued that if Onazi was invited, Mikel Obi should also have been invited. Another former player, Duke Udi, noted that it was wrong to have a 13- goal scorer in the Bundesliga (Awoniyi) on standby list together with Onuachu. “These are two backups for Osimhen and I wonder why they are not on main list?” Udi asked.

 

In his defence, Eguavoen said it was the best he could do because the time was too short. “I already have a list of seven home based to work with but that will be in future. “Musa was invited as a mark of respect while Onazi was called to pacify and ensure harmony.

 

He is a good player and because I am not sure if he can play at this top level, he is on standby,” Eguavoen explained. A former defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, said the Eagles Manager was under immense pressure.

 

“I listened to him and it was clear he is under pressure. I wonder what Amao is doing on main list when some great guys  like Awoniyi and Onuachu are on standby. This match is just one off and we have to work hard to ensure we get the ticket,” Udeze said.

 

