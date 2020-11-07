Sports

Eguavoen: Why I accepted NFF Technical Director’s job

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Austin Eguavoen, has said he decided to take up the technical director’s job of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) because of his desire to prove that an ex-international can push Nigerian football to a higher level. He said in spite of the offer from Mali’s Club Malien de Bamako, it will be a disservice if he turned the appointment down in place of the foreign job.

He said: “I didn’t want to turn down the technical director’s job because it would look like the NFF is giving an ex-international a job, and he is turning it down. “I want to work in developing Nigerian football at all levels.

It is a call to service that I could not turn down. I just came back from Mali, where I was about to resume as coach of one of the clubs in the country. “I had already been announced as the coach of the club on their radio station when I was in the country.

But I had to turn down the appointment because I need to serve my country. The Malians were not happy, but I still have a cordial relationship with them.” Eguavoen was a member of the trailblazing Super Eagles set of 1994 that won the AFCON title the same year and qualified for the country’s first FIFA World Cup in the USA.

