Eguavoen’ll have selection problem against Ghana – Babangida

Ex-international Tijani Babaginda believes Super Eagles coach Austine Eguavoen faces the hardest task of picking the right strikers when his side confront the Black Stars of Ghana in 2022 World Cup qualifiers later in the month. The Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana will host the first leg of the two matches to decide the winner of the World Cup place. The return leg between the West African rivals will take place on Tuesday, March 29 at the Abiola National Stadium Abuja. However, Babaginda thinks that Eguavoen may have a difficult time selecting the Ghanaian players due to the formidable form of Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo.

“There is no doubt that the current strikers in the Super Eagles are not doing badly in Europe. The likes of Osimhen, Ighalo, Sadiq and others are banging the goals for their respective clubs and it’s a sign of good things to come for the team,” Babaginda said. ”Again, this will definitely give Eguavoen a serious headache in terms of who to select for the game against Ghana.

If he gets the right strikers to start, then the team will pick the ticket for Qatar.” Meanwhile, Eguavoen admits he is embarrassed with the quality of players in his squad but he is not fazed by the task of selecting the right players for the two ties.

 

Benin agog as Ebewele begins final journey

Members of the Nigeria Sports fraternity, friends, fans, and wellwishers across the globe have been trooping into Edo State the ‘Heart beat’ of the nation for the burial ceremony of Brown Ebewele popularly called Jujuman. The former technical director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria AFN, who was also one- time director of sports as […]

Lookman boost for Eagles

It is a big news for Nigeria as the world football ruling body, FIFA has finally freed Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman, to play for the Super Eagles after approving his change of nationality from England to Nigeria. The RB Leipzig of Germany striker, currently on loan with Leicester in England was convinced to play […]
Ronaldo named Player of the Century

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another coveted accolade to his growing collection as he was awarded the Player of the Century award at the Globe Soccer Awards.   The Juventus forward, a five-time Balon d’or winner, smiled on stage in Dubai as he was named the greatest football player from 2001 to 2020.   His latest […]

