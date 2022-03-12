Eguavoen’s shaky list and the huge task ahead

The final playoffs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is fast approaching with so much frenzy in the air across all the 10 African countries battling for five tickets to be at the mundial. There are no easy games in the playoffs as African champions Senegal will square up with Egypt in what looks like a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations Cup. It is a big one just like other games. AFCON 2021 host, Cameroon, will be up against Algeria while DR Congo will take on Morocco. Tunisia and Mali will also fight for a single ticket just as the Super Eagles will engage Black Stars. All the games will take place between March 24th and 29th with five tickets available for grabs.

The Nigeria/Ghana encounter is a big one anytime because of the rivalry between the two countries over the years. Always, this is one fixture in which form is not enough to determine the outcome as doggedness and determination of the players will play a big role. In the past few weeks and throughout this month, there are various talking points in the build-up to the big clash of two neighbouring countries. However, when the 32-man list of Super Eagles players for the encounter was released by the Nigeria Football Federation, the anxiety doubled among fans and stakeholders generally. Eagles manager, Austin Eguavoen, however defended his list, saying that all players cannot be invited.

It is normal for people to have different opinions but in the list compiled by Eguavoen, there were obvious cases of huge concern over the invitation of three players – Oghenekaro Etebo, Akinwunmi Amao on the main list and the invitation of Ogueyi Onazi.

Etebo is yet to play a match in the past seven months as at the time the invite into the main squad of 25 players. It was a shock because the encounter is crucial with no room for errors. Onazi left the national team in 2018 and he is coming back as a second division player in Saudi Arabia. This is not good for the senior national team. Also, Amao, who has not been in the team before is in main team while Taiwo Aoniyi and Paul Onuachu were dropped to standby list. Awoniyi and Onuachu are consistent scorers in Germany and Belgium top flight respectively yet Eguavoen insisted that was the best he could come out with just as he also failed to pick any domestic league player for the encounter. “I am in charge and I discussed with all the players in our plans but not invited.

I have noted seven home-based players that will come in later in future not now. Onazi came in for us to pacify some people so that we are all in harmony. I am not sure he can play at the very top level, so he is on standby,” Eguavoen said. Who are those the Eagles coach is trying to pacify? This is a tragedy if at this stage, players are still being imposed on coaches in a dicey match like this.

There was no justification in the position of Eguavoen apart from the fact that he is in charge to take the best decision for the team. On the standby list, Onazi is the only midfielder and so any issue with others invited means Onazi will be in the main team.

Going forward, it is important for Eguavoen to know that the forthcoming encounter is a make-orbreak one not only for him but for all Nigerian coaches. The NFF over the years has little or no respect for Nigerian coaches and now that the opportunity is here, it should be taken with both hands. The invitation of Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis will boost competition for starting line-up shirts but it is important for Eguavoen and his crew to ensure a balance in the team. The defence and goalkeeping departments have not been too impressive and the set-up for the first leg tie in Cape Coast is crucial. The ticket could be won in Ghana if the defenders show guts and mental alertness. The coaches should also be ready to be flexible with the pattern of play while creativity is required in the middle to make the job of the strikers easier.

