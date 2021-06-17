Sports

Eguma’s whereabouts unknown

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

There are strong indication that Stanley Eguma, the coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers United, might have been kidnapped as his where about is currently unknown. Sources that reported the kidnapping revealed that the coach was kidnapped on Tuesday with the kidnappers already demanding N10 million as ransom for his release.

Although the club side is yet to make any official statement on the whereabouts of Coach Eguma, sources close to the team hinted that he did not return to Port Harcourt after their Sunday match with Adamawa United in Gombe. Top football sources in the Garden City said Eguma is believed to have been abducted around Enugu axis on his way back to Port Harcourt in his official car.

“Coach did not return with us. You know he drives in his own official car. We just heard this and we are waiting to hear from the club management,” one source told a Port Harcourt-based football online site. Eguma was said to be travelling with two of his personal assistants and it is not known if they were also abducted alongside him or have been released. Eguma is the second high profile coach of the Nigerian topflight to be kidnapped in recent times after Abdulahi Biffo spent about a month in the kidnappers’ den some time ago.

Our Reporters

Sports

Racist abuse of Zaha despicable, says Hodgson

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The racist abuse directed at Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is “cowardly and despicable”, says Eagles manager Roy Hodgson.   Zaha revealed he had received several abusive messages on social media before Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.   The Premier League called the abuse of the 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger “completely unacceptable”.   “He will […]
Sports

JUST IN: Chelsea name Cech, 38, in Premier League squad

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea have named retired goalkeeper Petr Cech in their 25-man Premier League squad as emergency cover. The surprise inclusion of the 38-year-old, who works as the club’s technical and performance advisor, has been described by Chelsea as “a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis”. Cech formally retired […]
Sports

Rogers keeps Ndidi for busy December

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

…Eagles’ star may miss Fulham tie today   Super Eagles and Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is likely to miss his side’s clash with Fulham in Monday’s English Premier League fixture, but could be back for Thursday’s outing in the UEFA Europa League.   This is based on information from the King Power […]

