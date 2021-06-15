Metro & Crime

Egungun: Hoodlums killing, burning houses in Ibadan –Hunter

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

Hoodlums have reportedly hijacked ongoing Egungun festival to kill innocent residents and burn houses in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi, disclosed this yesterday while calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to urgently check the excesses of the hoodlums. Ajijola Anabi told the New Telegraph that youths at Oja Igbo area of Ibadan killed some innocent people, adding that he also narrowly escaped being killed on one occasion.

 

He said: “When the egungun festival began, these hoodlums killed one man at Oja Igbo area of Ibadan. They killed a man four days ago because he challenged them why they wanted to set his family house on fire.

 

“The deceased said he wasn’t the one with the masquerade they were targeting to attack and that it was his brother. But they didn’t listen to him. They ended up killing him. “They also said they would set my house ablaze.

 

They alleged that I didn’t intervene and kill their opponents when they engaged them. I then told the DPO at Agugu and he tried to calm them down but they refused. They are still insistent on burning my house.

 

“When I saw them, they were  armed with dangerous weapons including pistols. The DPO can testify to this. Governor Makinde should please step in. My child was sick and was being rushed to the hospital a few days    ago, but these hoodlums pelted them with stones and they had to run back home.

 

They vandalised my car, as well as those of others. “The same thing happened at Idi Arere yesterday (Sunday) where they killed some people. I plan to mark my own masquerade festival tomorrow (Tuesday) in front of my house but these boys have been threatening to burn down my house.

 

Of course, I won’t sit by and watch them burn down my house. Please, let the governor call them to order before the matter escalates.”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, said he would investigate Ajijola Anabi’s allegations and get back to our

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

