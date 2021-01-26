Egwu decries carnage in Ebonyi community, demands investigation  

The Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Dr. Sam Egwu has condemned the crisis in Effium between the people of Effium and Ezze Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state which has led to the loss of many lives and properties burnt.

Egwu described as unfortunate the violence that has led to wanton destruction of lives and property and other means of livelihood in the area.

He recalled that the two communities have been living in relative peace over the years and argued that whatever led to the crisis would have been resolved at a round table.

He called on the warring parties to sheath their swords and embrace peace to avoid further loss of lives and property.

The Senator condoled with the families of those who lost their lives and property and urged them to hand everything over to God.

Egwu, a former governor of the state, thanked the government for its prompt action on the crisis and called for a full investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the violence, after which those found culpable must be brought to book.

