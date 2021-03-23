Egwu donates e-library to EBSU, 500 laptops to students

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and Senator, representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District of the state in the National Assembly, Senator Sam Egwu has donated an e-library to the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) and 500 laptops to students from the senatorial district.

The e-library project housed at the university’s electronic library and which was funded as part of his constituency projects was inaugurated during his visit to the university after the completion of the installation of ICT facilities.

While inaugurating the e-library, Egwu recalled that the challenges of inadequate tertiary institutions facing the state, propelled his administration to establish the state university, as well as initiated other policies and programmes in the education sector during his tenure as the governor of the state.

This was as he noted that the decision to initiate free basic education in the state schools, as well as award of local and overseas scholarships to the students of the state origin during his tenure was aimed at making the state to catch up with other states educationally.

The Senator, however, expressed delight that his efforts had yielded greater results given the fact that Ebonyi State is no longer in short supply of higher institutions.

Egwu, a former Minister of Education, pledged his readiness to continue to invest in educational development of the state, and urged the university management and staff to put in their best in order to put Ebonyi State University in an enviable position.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the university and also a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, expressed gratitude to Senator Egwu for keeping faith with his dream of liberating the state from the shackles of illiteracy.

Ogbu, while thanking the Senator for donating the e-library to the institution, he also assured him that the institution would make good use of the facilities.

Egwu, after the inauguration of the e-library project, distributed 500 laptop computers to the second batch of students, who are beneficiaries of the Senator’s human capital development and empowerment programme.

