Egwu, senators, Rep shun Ebonyi PDP congress

Three senators from Ebonyi State elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a House of Representatives member also elected on the platform yesterday shunned the state’s congress of the party in which new party leaders were elected to pilot its affairs in the next four years.

The three senators- Sam Egwu(Ebonyi North), Ama Nnachi(Ebonyi south) and Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi central) and the House of Representatives member, Hon. Iduma Igariwey representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, shunned the congress. Four of five House of Representatives members elected on the platform of PDP attended and participated at the congress which was held at the Abakaliki Township stadium.

The absent of the three senators and the House of Representatives’ member at during the exercise that was well attended by the party faithful, may not unconnected with their alleged demand for the change of all the state party executives ahead of 2023.

The executives were all re-elected. Governor Dave Umahi, who participated at the congress called for peace in the party, saying there was no reason for unnecessary tension in the polity. Umahi said: “The best thing is to put your confidence in God, support the people and support the government. If you like, you can go 20 times, if your people need you, what is my own problem?

I am not going to make trouble, become enemy to people. “I have nothing to fear and I must not replace myself. God will bring my successor. So, there should be no tension in Ebonyi State

