Egwu to dissolved PDP SWC: Don’t cause commotion in Ebonyi

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sam Egwu, has warned the dissolved State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against causing commotion in the state.

The National Working Committee of the PDP had dissolved the State Working Committee of the party and set up a caretaker committee to run its affairs immediately Governor Dave Umahi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the Chairman of the dissolved SWC of the party, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, said the SWC was still in charge of the party and that the NWC had no right to dissolve them and announced the suspension of the PDP National Assembly members of the state extraction, including Egwu.

Nwebonyi ordered the National Assembly members and other stakeholders of the party he also suspended to appear before a disciplinary committee last Friday, threating to expel them from the party if they failed to appear before the committee.

The National Assembly members led by Egwu warned him against causing commotion in the state. Egwu while reacting to the suspension said: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly caucus in Ebonyi State has been drawn to a document released to the public purporting the suspension of the eight National Assembly members of the PDP in Ebonyi State and the recently inaugurated Caretaker Committee Executive members of the party by the former chairman of the party, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi.

“Recall that on the 17th of November, 2020, the National Working Committee of the PDP dissolved the former executive committee of the party in Ebonyi State with recourse to the constitution of the PDP. Since their dissolution, the party has inaugurated a caretaker committee chaired by Chief Fred Udeogu, and has since resumed duties.

“In the light of the foregoing, we urge our teeming members, supporters and the public to discountenance the purported suspension as the party in Ebonyi State is committed to restructuring the party since the defection of Governor David Umahi. We are focused and warn Onyekachi Nwaebonyi against acts capable of causing commotion in the state.

“We advise him to focus on his new party, the APC, than seeking vainglory in the name of suspending the National Assembly caucus and caretaker committee members of the party as he doesn’t have the powers as a member of the APC to meddle in the affairs of the PDP in Ebonyi State,”

